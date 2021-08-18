Hawaii sees 460 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 52,199 statewide





Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 460 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 52,199 cases. No new virus-related deaths were reported today, so the statewide death toll from COVID-19 remains at 552. The state’s official coronavirus death toll includes 426 deaths on Oahu, 62 on Maui, 59 on the island of Hawaii, two in Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died out of state. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States today is over 622,000 and the number of infections nationwide is over 37 million. Today’s new number of confirmed and probable infections per island includes 330 new cases in Oahu, 21 in Maui, 84 in the island of Hawaii, 15 in Kauai, two in Molokai and seven residents of Hawaii diagnosed out of state. State health officials included probable infections in the total number of cases. Likely infections include people who have never received a confirmatory test but are suspected of having had the virus because of their exposure and known symptoms or because of a positive antigen test. The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases per island since the start of the epidemic is 37,222 in Oahu, 6,087 in Maui, 5,753 in Hawaii County, 868 in Kauai, 120 in Lanai and 130 in Molokai. There are also 2,019 residents of Hawaii who have been diagnosed out of state. Statistics released today reflect the new cases of infection reported to the department on Sunday. Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infections, 8,238 cases were considered active. Officials say they view infections reported in the past 14 days as a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases today increased by 73. Per island, Oahu has 5,708 active cases, the Big Island has 1,436, Maui has 750, Kauai has 294, Lanai has three, and Molokai has 47. Health officials counted 4,958 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a statewide positivity rate of 9.28%. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Hawaii’s latest COVID-19 vaccine summary shows 1,808,134 doses of the vaccine have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday, up 3,439 from the previous day. Health officials say 61.5% of the state’s population are now fully vaccinated and 69.4% have received at least one dose. Of all confirmed cases of infection in Hawaii, 3,039 required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today. Sixteen hospitalizations in the state’s overall tally are residents of Hawaii who were diagnosed and treated out of state. Of the 3,023 hospitalizations in the state, 2,450 were in Oahu, 355 in Maui, 195 in Big Island, 16 in Kauai, five in Lanai and two in Molokai. According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a total of 324 patients infected with the virus – including 290 unvaccinated – have been in hospitals in Hawaii to date. The seven-day average number of cases for Oahu is 457 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.5%, state health officials said today. This breaking news will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2021/08/17/breaking-news/hawaii-sees-460-new-coronavirus-cases-bringing-statewide-total-to-52199/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos