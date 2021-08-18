Nissan unveils new retro-styled Z sports car





Nissan designers were already working on redesigning the company’s mainstream models when it came to a new Z sports car. Nissan had to face difficult sales due to an aging range and the arrest of its president, Carlos Ghosn in 2018.Nissan designers were already working on redesigning the company’s mainstream models when it came to a new Z sports car.

“Back then, we were looking at who we are as a company,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Global Design Manager, Nissan. “Like me, a little depressed. I was disgusted.”

Creating the Z helped everyone get by, he said, both in the design studio and in other parts of the business.

The design of the new Z is clearly reminiscent of the 240Z, the very first Z car, unveiled in 1969. It has a long hood and a roof that curves backwards. It looks a lot like the Nissan Z Proto concept unveiled in September of last year, but with subtle differences in sculpture, said Albaisa, due to the fact that it is stamped in real metal instead of being formed from fiber. of carbon.

“This car, being a bit 240, is a metaphor for a company that was looking to find its way back,” said Albaisa. A radical change is the name. Instead of Z followed by a 3-digit number, this car is simply called the Z. The two-seater rear-wheel-drive sports car is powered by a turbocharged 400-horsepower V6 engine. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard, but a nine-speed automatic transmission will be offered as an option. as well as. There’s an 8-inch touchscreen in the dash, but there are also three old-fashioned analog gauges with needles showing turbo speed, turbo pressure, and electrical system voltage. The Z will initially be available in two versions, Sport and Performance. The power will be the same in both, but the Performance version will have a rear spoiler, leather sets, Launch Control, which automatically provides maximum acceleration from a standstill, and a few other upgrades. Nissan’s Z cars have long had a passionate following, and early models became collector’s items. The original 240Zs in good condition are now worth around $ 20,000, according to vintage car appraisers at Hagerty. But an extraordinary 1971 model with just 21,000 miles sold on auction site Bringatrailer.com last January for $ 310,000. The latest production version in the Z line, the 370Z, was introduced in 2009 and it was available until the 2020 model year. It was never substantially redesigned during this time. The original Datsun 240Z is widely credited with changing Americans’ perceptions of Japanese cars. There had been Japanese sports cars before, including those from Nissan, but the 240Z was different. It was relatively affordable, unlike Toyota’s beautiful but expensive 2000GT , while it offered convincing performances for the time. The Datsun 240Z was a version of the Nissan Fairlady Z Coupe, as the model was called in Japan, but it was designed specifically for the US market. Two important changes were made to the US version. First, the American Z got a bigger, more powerful engine and the Fairlady name was dropped in favor of a number. The name Fairlady continues to be used in Japan. The new Z will go on sale in the spring from 2022. The price of the car will be announced closer to its on-sale. Prices for the current model, the 370Z, start at around $ 31,000.

