Maven’s holistic approach to women’s health earns her unicorn status – TechCrunch

For Kate Ryder, founder of Women’s Health Clinic and benefits platform Maven, business is personal. In the first year of starting her business, Ryder suffered a miscarriage. Maven began offering support for pregnancy loss and high-risk care management as the founder herself floundered in the emotions and confusion that came with it.

Ryder was then Maven’s client for her after three pregnancies, using the platform for after-hours counseling, virtual access to specialists or, more recently, advice on how to prepare for a breech birth. As a founder turned regular customer, Ryder has gained a key perspective on parenting – it’s a diverse experience.

The information was reinvested in his business, a platform that offers services covering everything from fertility to family care. And today, Maven is making history in his own way.

Maven announced that it has raised $ 110 million in a Series D financing co-led by Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux ​​Capital. BOND also participated in the round, alongside existing investors including Sequoia, Oak HC / FT and Icon Ventures. Oprah Winfrey has also invested in the round, bringing Mavens’ total known funding to date to $ 200 million.

The fundraising event valued Maven at $ 1 billion, a rare landmark moment for women’s health, and more broadly startups led by women.

Maven

After lifting one of the biggest towers in the C series for women’s health startups in 2020, Mavens’ latest funding came after strong growth.

The startup said it has partnered with five new Fortune 15 customers, including Microsoft, and achieved a retention rate of almost 100%. Although the company did not disclose more specifically the growth of its clients, it did say that adherence to its employer-sponsored and payer-sponsored clinical issues increased by 400% year-over-year, suggesting that revenues increased in the same way as the business reached a larger scale.

As COVID-19 refocused women’s health as a top priority, Maven started when it wasn’t a core assumption. The company was founded in 2014 to help working women plan and start families. He started by selling to employers as a benefits platform, which he still does today – the idea being that women could look to their employers for access to a network of supplier networks. health care for women and family health.

The focus has aged well as companies rethink the health benefits in the wake of the coronavirus, which has disproportionately seen women are leaving the labor market. Ryder says that hasn’t always been the case, noting the number of rejections she received in the early years of construction.

After five years, Maven has grown to offer support services ranging from preconception to post-pregnancy to family care. Companies are able to offer their employees access to 30 different types of providers, including obstetricians-gynecologists, pediatricians, therapists and career coaches. Because the options can be overwhelming, Maven also featured Care Advocates – people whose job it is to help existing patients navigate resources.

For anyone who says telemedicine isn’t important in this user journey, it’s someone who isn’t really deeply immersed in the needs of the patient, Ryder said. A new mom, especially recovering, has a baby and can’t really get out of bed and has all of these needs… There’s no better time to use telemedicine.

Over 2,000 physicians, caretakers and specialists exist in the Mavens network, a total of over 250 subspecialties, from egg donation consultants to fertility awareness educators. The startup has served more than 10 million women and families to date.

Maven is increasingly focusing on being able to connect its members with vendors who are culturally aware and can relate to. Black women, for example, face higher death rates than their white counterparts – a fact that has seeded another startup, Expectful, to pivot its attention.

Ryder said 40% of Mavens vendors are BIPOC and can speak in 30 languages.

Even with the introduction of white-label services that make it easier for competitors to launch telehealth services overnight, Ryder said Maven wanted to stick with hiring more gradually. The startup accepts around 35% of the apps from the vendors it receives, she said.

If we started today we would watch [outsourcing] platforms because we need them to be competitive in the market – we have the advantage of starting in 2014, when we were able to take our time and be really thinking about the types of vendors that work with Maven.

Rising competition makes Mavens’ status as a unicorn more broadly relevant, with investors believing it could provide an opportunity for women’s health and give the growing industry a new consolidator to acquire startups.

The rising tide

Mavens’ rise was not only a big milestone from a fundraising standpoint, but also from a board’s standpoint. Most startup investors are women and mothers, she noted – a bright spot when looking at data which suggests nearly half of private companies don’t even do it. have a woman on the board.

Deena Shakir, partner of lead investor Lux Capital, said it was her biggest check to date at a startup.

The idea of ​​women as the primary health care decision-maker is only part of my overall thesis on women’s health, Shakir said. A woman is more than just, obviously, her reproductive identity – that’s for sure. As well-funded startups in the worlds of mental and musculoskeletal health – two other top priorities for employers – continued to grow, Shakir saw maternal health as the last cost center employers needed to tackle. .

Maven is compelling to Shakir because of its comprehensiveness, which she says is increasingly important as new vendors and point solutions enter the market and wear employers down with decision fatigue.

It’s not just in motherhood and it’s not just in fertility, and not just in feet or mental health, she added. Mavens language is already starting to be broader in branding, shifting from women’s health to family and child health. There’s also male infertility, couples therapy, and beyond the gender binary… it’s very sensitive to providing inclusive care for everyone.

Ros’s acquisition of Modern Fertility has shown that hormonal health and women’s health is seen as an attractive opportunity for digital health startups at large.

Ro started out as men’s health, Shakir said. I can’t wait to see when it’s the women’s health company that does the other, you know, several $ 100 million acquisitions here.

Christina farr covered the rise of digital health as a reporter for CNBC before stepping down to become an investor at OMERS Ventures, which does not have a stake in Maven.

As a reporter, Farr said one of the things she heard often was that women’s health was too specialized an investment category.

Which is obviously upsetting, and just not true, Farr said. How could you ever qualify 50% of the population as a niche besides the fact that women are the primary purchasers of health services in their households – to me, this is just an ignorant point of view.

Farr said she didn’t know of any other company in the digital health, women’s health sector that raised this much money with a founder. I believe at this point the CEO has turned into a male, she says, of another startup. In the long term, Farr believes Maven has the potential to bring together many different point solutions for women’s and family health under one roof, whether it’s postpartum recovery or physical health.

In my mind, these companies can exist on their own, but there is also incredible value in bringing us all together in one type of platform in one place, she said. I think a big potential area for Maven is to be a browser for all of the women’s health solutions out there.

Ryder says her personal experience has given her a lot of opinions – ones that she says have helped the company stay focused, even in the face of new competition and potential acquisitions.

We know what we stand for, we know what we are doing for patients, we know our model of care is working, so we are not willing to bow, she said. If there is the last shine that everyone is rushing for that doesn’t help the patient, then we’re not going to run to it.