Castellum’s latest acquisition takes the company one step further towards a new stock exchange listing – Washington Technology

Mergers and Acquisitions

The latest acquisition of Castellum allows the company to go further towards a new stock market listing

Castellum, a growth-through-acquisition defense technology company, has closed another transaction as part of a push to re-listing on a new exchange from the current structure.

Castellum, headquartered in Potomac, Md., Said on Tuesday it bought Specialty Systems Inc. to gain further foothold in areas such as software engineering, program support, cybersecurity, software engineering. networks and systems.

Castellum will also add around 90 employees, including CEO Emil Kaunitz and COO Bill Cabey as well as other members of the management team.

The company’s shares are currently traded in over-the-counter markets or directly between and among the parties without the supervision of a stock exchange.

Targeting $ 25 million in annual revenue, Castellum is looking to list on the US New York Stock Exchange which primarily oversees the trading of shares of small and mid-cap companies.

Castellum achieved sales of $ 13.3 million for 2020. The most recent acquisition of the company before SSI was the purchase of Merrison Technologies announced in early August, which sought more software engineering work and classified computer services.

Earlier this year, Castellum announced its acquisition of MFSI Government Group, which also focused on software engineering and IT in the open space.