NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.Announces Public Offering of Common Shares





DALLAS, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (“NREF” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched a take-over bid for 2,000,000 common shares. The Company expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of its common shares under the offer. The Company intends to pay the net proceeds of the Offering to its operating company, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Operating Partnership, LP (the “PO”), in exchange for common limited partnership units in the OP. The PO intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay outstanding debt under the Company’s master repurchase agreements and to make investments that are in line with the investment strategy. of the society. During the remainder of 2021, the Company intends to acquire preferred investments in life sciences and self-storage and a multi-family commercial mortgage-backed security. Raymond James, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company, and Baird act as book managers for the offer. The Company is making this offer in accordance with a prior registration statement which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021. This offering will be made only by way of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, phone (800) 248-8863, email: [email protected]; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, New York State 10019 (Attn: Capital Markets), Phone (800) 966-1559, Email: [email protected]; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, phone (800) 792 2473, email: [email protected] The story continues This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NREF” primarily focused on creating, structuring and investing in prime mortgages. rank, mezzanine loans, preferred stocks and alternative investments. structured finance in commercial real estate as well as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities. Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs of management. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions, and variations or negative aspects of these words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed offering, intended use of the proceeds and acquisitions of investments during the remainder of 2021. They are not guarantees of future results and statements forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the geographic spread, duration and ultimate severity of the COVID-19 pandemic , and the effectiveness of measures taken, or may be taken, by government authorities to contain the outbreak or address its impact, as well as those described in more detail in our documents filed with the SEC, in particular those specifically described in our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult other documents filed by NREF with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. Statements made here speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, NREF assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Contact: Investor Relations

Jackie graham

[email protected]

833.463.6697 Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-public-offering-of-common-stock-301357322.html SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-201500979.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos