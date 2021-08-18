Warren Buffett topples Wall Street by adding more Kroger shares to his portfolio

When investors think of the supermarket industry, dynamic growth probably doesn’t come to mind. But Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett loves Kroger.

One reason may be that the stock price is cheap compared to earnings estimates. Another is that Kroger Co. KR increases online sales; digital sales increased 16% in the first fiscal quarter ended May 22 from a year earlier and more than doubled from two years earlier. More growth could come from plans by food retailers to build distribution centers to handle digital orders.

bought nearly 11 million Kroger shares in the second quarter, according to its latest 13F report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That brings its stake to 61.8 million shares, or about 8.3% of the shares outstanding as of May 22, the end of Krogers’ first fiscal quarter.

Wall Street doesn’t like Kroger

While Berkshire seems to like Kroger, who operates under the names of Harris Teeter, Fred Keyer and King Soopers among others, as well as Kroger, Wall Street is more skeptical.

Within the Russell 3000 Index, which represents about 98% of the U.S. stock market by market capitalization, there are just 10 companies in the food retail industry group, according to FactSet. Here they are, sorted by market capitalization, with forward price / earnings ratios.

Company Market capitalization. (millions of $) P / E forward Walmart Inc. WMT,

-0.03% $ 422,424 24.9 Kroger Co. KR,

+ 4.58% $ 32,467 15.0 Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,

+ 0.65% $ 13,688 13.5 Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. GDF,

+ 2.52% $ 2,767 12.3 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO,

+ 1.01% $ 2,565 27.9 Weis Markets Inc. WMK,

+1.47% $ 1,502 N / A Arko Corp. ARKO,

-0.48% $ 1,033 16.5 Ingles Markets Inc. Class A IMKTA,

+ 0.62% $ 917 N / A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. NGVC,

+1.80% $ 264 N / A Village Super Market Inc. Class A VLGEA,

+ 0.09% $ 233 N / A Source: FactSet

For comparison, the S&P 500 index,

-0.71%

has a weighted forecast P / E of 21.4, according to FactSet.

There are no price-to-earnings ratios for four of these companies because consensus earnings estimates are not available. Three are not covered by any analysts interviewed by FactSet, while Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

+1.80%

is covered by a single analyst.

For the six companies covered by at least four analysts, here is a summary of ratings and price targets:

Company Stock purchase notes Share neutral notes Share sales notes Closing price on August 16 Consensus price target 12-month implied upside potential Walmart Inc. WMT,

-0.03% 75% 19% 6% $ 152.34 $ 165.10 8% Kroger Co. KR,

+ 4.58% 21% 54% 25% $ 45.43 $ 38.49 -15% Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,

+ 0.65% 55% 40% 5% $ 30.04 $ 25.28 -16% Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. 25% 50% 25% $ 24.55 $ 26.50 8% Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 33% 60% 7% $ 26.63 $ 34.36 29% Arko Corp. 100% 0% 0% $ 8.15 $ 13.25 63% Source: FactSet

Of these six stocks, Walmart Inc.

-0.03% ,

Albertsons Cos.

+ 0.65%

and Arko Corp.

-0.48%

have majority or equivalent buy ratings, with Albertson trading well above the consensus target price.

Two Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc.

+ 2.52%

have 25% sales or equivalent odds. This is a dubious distinction, given that analysts who work for brokerage firms tend to avoid negative ratings. Only 5% of the S&P 500 have 25% or more sell ratings.

Here’s a look at the sales estimates (in millions) for the group of six grocery retailers for the calendar years up to 2025, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs):

Company Projected sales CAGR East. sales 2020 East. sales 2021 East. sales 2022 East. sales 2023 East. sales 2024 East. sales 2025 Walmart Inc. WMT,

-0.03% 2.2% $ 556,334 $ 555,252 $ 569,243 $ 589,791 $ 607,056 $ 619,743 Kroger Co. KR,

+ 4.58% 2.2% $ 131,133 $ 132,473 $ 134,412 $ 136,506 $ 141,695 $ 146,252 Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,

+ 0.65% 1.8% $ 68,664 $ 67,714 $ 68,412 $ 70,006 $ 72,540 $ 75,056 Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. GDF,

+ 2.52% 5.6% $ 6,468 $ 6,202 $ 6,665 $ 7,230 $ 7,826 $ 8,491 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO,

+ 1.01% 7.4% $ 3,135 $ 3,104 $ 3,444 $ 3,842 $ 4,068 $ 4,477 Arko Corp. ARKO,

-0.48% 18.3% $ 3,911 $ 7,366 $ 7,749 $ 8,299 $ 8,713 $ 9,060 Source: FactSet

For sales and earnings, we use estimates for 2020, as some tax periods don’t even match calendar quarter end dates.

Kroger is in the lower half of this list.

Even if a company’s profits slowly increase, its earnings per share can be increased if it repurchases enough shares to reduce the average number of shares. Kroger announced a new billion dollar share buyback program in June. This means that the company’s board is confident that the supermarket chain will have enough free cash flow beyond what it will need to fund its planned digital transformation.

Here is a set of earnings per share estimates, with a projected CAGR:

Company TCCA EPS projected East. net income 2020 East. net income 2021 East. net income 2022 East. net income 2023 East. net income 2024 East. net income 2025 Walmart Inc. WMT,

-0.03% 7.2% $ 5.44 $ 5.96 $ 6.30 $ 6.85 $ 7.38 $ 7.70 Kroger Co. KR,

+ 4.58% 0.4% $ 3.37 $ 3.10 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 3.36 $ 3.43 Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,

+ 0.65% -1.1% $ 2.79 $ 2.36 $ 2.21 $ 2.34 $ 2.48 $ 2.63 Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. GDF,

+ 2.52% 6.7% $ 2.48 $ 1.97 $ 2.08 $ 2.34 $ 2.90 $ 3.43 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO,

+ 1.01% 3.9% $ 1.15 $ 0.88 $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.23 $ 1.39 Arko Corp. ARKO,

-0.48% 24.7% $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ 0.81 Source: FactSet

As you can see, Kroger should see its profits go down. Rival Walmart is expected to achieve a respectable EPS CAGR.

So a lot of things hinge on Krogers’ big bet that people will increasingly buy food online instead of walking the aisles of stores. Buffett is a believer, and given the changing buying habits for non-food items, he may have picked another long-term winner.

