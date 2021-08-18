Connect with us

Warren Buffett topples Wall Street by adding more Kroger shares to his portfolio

When investors think of the supermarket industry, dynamic growth probably doesn’t come to mind. But Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett loves Kroger.

One reason may be that the stock price is cheap compared to earnings estimates. Another is that Kroger Co. KR increases online sales; digital sales increased 16% in the first fiscal quarter ended May 22 from a year earlier and more than doubled from two years earlier. More growth could come from plans by food retailers to build distribution centers to handle digital orders.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B,
-0.12%

BRK.A,
+ 0.06%
bought nearly 11 million Kroger shares in the second quarter, according to its latest 13F report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That brings its stake to 61.8 million shares, or about 8.3% of the shares outstanding as of May 22, the end of Krogers’ first fiscal quarter.

Read: Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway acquires Kroger, cuts shares in drugmakers

Wall Street doesn’t like Kroger

While Berkshire seems to like Kroger, who operates under the names of Harris Teeter, Fred Keyer and King Soopers among others, as well as Kroger, Wall Street is more skeptical.

Within the Russell 3000 Index, which represents about 98% of the U.S. stock market by market capitalization, there are just 10 companies in the food retail industry group, according to FactSet. Here they are, sorted by market capitalization, with forward price / earnings ratios.

Company

 Market capitalization. (millions of $)

 P / E forward

Walmart Inc. WMT,
-0.03%

$ 422,424

24.9

Kroger Co. KR,
+ 4.58%

$ 32,467

15.0

Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,
+ 0.65%

$ 13,688

13.5

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. GDF,
+ 2.52%

$ 2,767

12.3

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO,
+ 1.01%

$ 2,565

27.9

Weis Markets Inc. WMK,
+1.47%

$ 1,502

N / A

Arko Corp. ARKO,
-0.48%

$ 1,033

16.5

Ingles Markets Inc. Class A IMKTA,
+ 0.62%

$ 917

N / A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. NGVC,
+1.80%

$ 264

N / A

Village Super Market Inc. Class A VLGEA,
+ 0.09%

$ 233

N / A

Source: FactSet

For comparison, the S&P 500 SPX index,
-0.71%
has a weighted forecast P / E of 21.4, according to FactSet.

There are no price-to-earnings ratios for four of these companies because consensus earnings estimates are not available. Three are not covered by any analysts interviewed by FactSet, while Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. NGVC,
+1.80%
is covered by a single analyst.

For the six companies covered by at least four analysts, here is a summary of ratings and price targets:

Company

 Stock purchase notes

 Share neutral notes

 Share sales notes

 Closing price on August 16

 Consensus price target

 12-month implied upside potential

Walmart Inc. WMT,
-0.03%

75%

19%

6%

$ 152.34

$ 165.10

8%

Kroger Co. KR,
+ 4.58%

21%

54%

25%

$ 45.43

$ 38.49

-15%

Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,
+ 0.65%

55%

40%

5%

$ 30.04

$ 25.28

-16%

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc.

25%

50%

25%

$ 24.55

$ 26.50

8%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

33%

60%

7%

$ 26.63

$ 34.36

29%

Arko Corp.

100%

0%

0%

$ 8.15

$ 13.25

63%

Source: FactSet

Of these six stocks, Walmart Inc. WMT,
-0.03%,
Albertsons Cos. ACI,
+ 0.65%
and Arko Corp. ARKO,
-0.48%
have majority or equivalent buy ratings, with Albertson trading well above the consensus target price.

Two Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. SFM,
+ 2.52%
have 25% sales or equivalent odds. This is a dubious distinction, given that analysts who work for brokerage firms tend to avoid negative ratings. Only 5% of the S&P 500 have 25% or more sell ratings.

Here’s a look at the sales estimates (in millions) for the group of six grocery retailers for the calendar years up to 2025, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs):

Company

 Projected sales CAGR

 East. sales 2020

 East. sales 2021

 East. sales 2022

 East. sales 2023

 East. sales 2024

 East. sales 2025

Walmart Inc. WMT,
-0.03%

2.2%

$ 556,334

$ 555,252

$ 569,243

$ 589,791

$ 607,056

$ 619,743

Kroger Co. KR,
+ 4.58%

2.2%

$ 131,133

$ 132,473

$ 134,412

$ 136,506

$ 141,695

$ 146,252

Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,
+ 0.65%

1.8%

$ 68,664

$ 67,714

$ 68,412

$ 70,006

$ 72,540

$ 75,056

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. GDF,
+ 2.52%

5.6%

$ 6,468

$ 6,202

$ 6,665

$ 7,230

$ 7,826

$ 8,491

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO,
+ 1.01%

7.4%

$ 3,135

$ 3,104

$ 3,444

$ 3,842

$ 4,068

$ 4,477

Arko Corp. ARKO,
-0.48%

18.3%

$ 3,911

$ 7,366

$ 7,749

$ 8,299

$ 8,713

$ 9,060

Source: FactSet

For sales and earnings, we use estimates for 2020, as some tax periods don’t even match calendar quarter end dates.

Kroger is in the lower half of this list.

Even if a company’s profits slowly increase, its earnings per share can be increased if it repurchases enough shares to reduce the average number of shares. Kroger announced a new billion dollar share buyback program in June. This means that the company’s board is confident that the supermarket chain will have enough free cash flow beyond what it will need to fund its planned digital transformation.

Here is a set of earnings per share estimates, with a projected CAGR:

Company

 TCCA EPS projected

 East. net income 2020

 East. net income 2021

 East. net income 2022

 East. net income 2023

 East. net income 2024

 East. net income 2025

Walmart Inc. WMT,
-0.03%

7.2%

$ 5.44

$ 5.96

$ 6.30

$ 6.85

$ 7.38

$ 7.70

Kroger Co. KR,
+ 4.58%

0.4%

$ 3.37

$ 3.10

$ 3.06

$ 3.13

$ 3.36

$ 3.43

Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI Class A,
+ 0.65%

-1.1%

$ 2.79

$ 2.36

$ 2.21

$ 2.34

$ 2.48

$ 2.63

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. GDF,
+ 2.52%

6.7%

$ 2.48

$ 1.97

$ 2.08

$ 2.34

$ 2.90

$ 3.43

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO,
+ 1.01%

3.9%

$ 1.15

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 1.14

$ 1.23

$ 1.39

Arko Corp. ARKO,
-0.48%

24.7%

$ 0.27

$ 0.35

$ 0.43

$ 0.53

$ 0.67

$ 0.81

Source: FactSet

As you can see, Kroger should see its profits go down. Rival Walmart is expected to achieve a respectable EPS CAGR.

So a lot of things hinge on Krogers’ big bet that people will increasingly buy food online instead of walking the aisles of stores. Buffett is a believer, and given the changing buying habits for non-food items, he may have picked another long-term winner.

Don’t miss: These stocks offer a better way to invest in the electric vehicle revolution than the automakers themselves

