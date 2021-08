Split Corp Real Estate & E-Commerce Announces Increase in Class A Payout Rate

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Middlefield Group, on behalf of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (TSX: RS) (the Fund), is pleased to announce an increase in the monthly distribution rate of the Fund from $ 0.10 per share to $ 0.13 per share. The increase in distribution is supported by the ongoing recovery in the real estate sector resulting from the gradual reopening of the economy as well as by recent merger and acquisition activity. The Class A shares were issued at $ 15.00 in November 2020, have a current net asset value of $ 18.52 and have paid $ 0.80 in monthly distributions. *

* as of August 13, 2021 Registration Date Payment date Distribution per participating share August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.13 Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. is comprised of a high conviction portfolio of leading North American real estate companies. The Fund currently focuses on e-commerce REITs (industrial and data center REITs) and cyclical REITs (retail, office, multi-family home, healthcare). The Equity Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RS. Middlefield Group The Middlefield Group was established in 1979 and is a specialist investment manager that creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding demands of financial advisers and their clients. These financial products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, private and public resource funds, split-stock companies, venture capital assets, TSX exchange-traded funds and real estate investment funds. and partnerships. For more information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham from our sales and marketing department at 1.888.890.1868. This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the Fund’s portfolio. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the amount of monthly distributions. More specifically, the income from which distributions are paid can vary significantly due to: changes in the composition of the portfolio; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund portfolio from time to time; there can be no assurance that such issuers will pay any distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the Portfolio will generally depend on various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and market conditions; the level of borrowing from the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect actual results are described in the Risk Factors section of the Fund’s prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered herein. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Fund’s estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.

