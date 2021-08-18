The world’s most traded crypto ETPs, from the ETC group, will be listed on the Vienna stock exchange





VIENNA – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), European leader in specialist providers of innovative, asset-backed digital securities1, announces the listing of its entire portfolio of market-leading crypto-exchanges (ETPs) on the Austrian national stock market. This will be Vienna’s first listing of a carbon neutral crypto ETP – BTCetc: ETC group physical bitcoin (ticker: BTCE) – and the first listing of a Litecoin based ETP – LTCetc: ETC Groups Physical Litecoin ETC (ticker: ELTC). ETC Group also lists its Ethereum ETP – ETHetc: ETC Group Physical Ethereum ETC (ticker: ZETH). Traded on regulated exchanges, investors can buy and sell ETCs in the same way they would when trading conventional stocks, with regulatory protections in place. ETC Groups institutional grade crypto exchange traded products offer institutions as well as private investors the ability to add major cryptocurrencies to their portfolios while trading transparently on regulated markets through their conventional broker or bank. Cryptocurrencies are 100% physically backed and cleared by the central counterparty. Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group said: We are delighted to be listed in Austria and on such a respected stock exchange as Wiener Brse. ETC Group provides bitcoin, ether and litecoin exposure through our 100% physical cryptocurrency ETPs. Bringing our entire portfolio to the Vienna Stock Exchange confirms ETC Groups leadership in the crypto ETP market by launching innovative digital asset classes for institutional and retail investors on European stock exchanges and global. BTCE, ZETH and ELTC are supported in Europe by a network of Authorized Participants (APs) and world-class market makers, experienced in the cryptocurrency markets as well as the ETP markets. APs ensure market liquidity and tight spreads, allowing traders to buy in all sizes with the tightest spreads in the crypto ETP market. BTCE, ZETH and ELTC are issued by ETC Group and distributed by HANetf. The Market Maker on the Vienna Stock Exchange will be Lang & Schwarz. Cryptocurrencies are very volatile and your capital is at risk. Warning: https://bit.ly/etcdisc – ENDS – NOTES TO EDITORS About ETC Group ETC Group ( www.etc-group.com ) specializes in the development of innovative digital asset-backed securities and is backed by a number of leading London-based financial institutions. Shareholders include companies such as XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of electronic market-making company XTX Markets. ETC Groups securities are marketed by HANetf. Full disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc 1 Most traded ETC Groups rating according to Bloomberg markets during the period 30.01-31.07.2021, https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en/etfs

