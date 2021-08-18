Stock futures extend declines after worst day of S&P 500 in a month





Equity futures opened lower Tuesday night to extend the declines after a sharp drop earlier in the day, after a weaker than expected impression from U.S. retail sales questioned the strength of the ongoing economic recovery. S&P 500 contracts plunged. The index fell 0.7% during Tuesday’s regular trading day to end a five-game winning streak and post its biggest drop in a month. Cyclical and reopening stocks, including cruise lines and airlines, sold off, and small cap Russell 2000 fell 1.2%. “We won’t read too much about one-day moves in the markets. Instead, we would be looking at the causes of those moves,” Tracie McMillion, head of global allocation strategy, told Yahoo Finance. ‘assets for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Of course, consumer sentiment last week was negative, then today’s retail sales, the resurgence of COVID, all of those things are playing on the psyche of investors. And investors are probably making gains here given that there are uncertainties that seem to be growing. ” A disappointing report on US retail sales from the Commerce Department has been a major cause for concern for equity traders, with sales down 1.1% against the expected 0.3% decline . A drop in Home Depot (HD) shares also weighed on the Dow Jones, after the home improvement giant posted second-quarter same-store sales that missed estimates. Chinese stocks including Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY) also renewed their decline after Chinese regulators released a new set of draft rules that would limit the market power of the country’s big tech companies. Investors are bracing for another set of market-changing data and earnings on Wednesday. The next round of retailers, including Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (LOW), are expected to release their results before the market opens. And later in the afternoon, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its latest meeting minutes, giving market participants more clues as to when the central bank might announce and implement the reduction of its asset purchase program in times of crisis. The timing and extent of the possible pullback from the Fed’s very accommodative monetary policies have been key questions for the future of the markets. The story continues But despite some of the lingering uncertainties in the markets regarding the Delta variant and political fronts, many strategists remain broadly constructive on the way ahead for equities. “You see a lot of economists and strategists on Wall Street looking for some kind of catalyst here to get a massive sell off, as we are entering what you would call the weakest part of the year for the market historically. “Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital Management, told Yahoo Finance. “But if you look at the overall economic data, if you look at earnings this quarter, it’s pretty hard not to be bullish here.” 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures are down Here’s where the markets were trading Tuesday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : -5.5 points (-0.12%) to 4,438.00

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : -54.00 points (-0.15%) to 35,205.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -25.25 points (-0.17%) to 14,972.25 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUG 10: People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 10, 2021 in New York City. Markets were higher in morning trading as investors look to a rare bipartisan effort in the Senate to pass a massive infrastructure bill that, if passed, will inject billions into the U.S. economy. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck Read more from Emily: Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

