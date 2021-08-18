European stock markets slide, Asian markets advance





BEIJING European stock markets opened lower on Wednesday as Asia advanced as investors waited for an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce the US stimulus. Wall Street futures also fell a day after the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high following weaker-than-expected US retail sales. Investors waited for the minutes of the Fed’s July policy committee meeting to find out when the US central bank could cut bond purchases that pump money into the financial system and consider raising rates. of interest. Some Fed officials, citing strong hiring growth and rising inflation, said policy normalization is expected to begin soon. Others argue that the Fed needs stronger economic data to ensure a recovery takes hold. Overall, there appears to be an absence of positive catalysts to bolster sentiment, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. Market sentiment could therefore remain largely in abeyance, with the Fed’s next few minutes under scrutiny. A d In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3% to 7,160.40. The German DAX lost 0.3% to 15,877.98 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.4% to 6,791.63. On Wall Street, the future of the S&P 500 was down by less than 0.1% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the Dow Jones was down 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,487.44 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.6% to 27,671.57. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.5% to 26,025.14. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5% to 3,175.88 and the Sydney S & P-500 fell 0.1% to 7,532.90. The Indian Sensex lost 0.3% to 56,118.57. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced. On Wall Street, tech and consumer-focused stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of the virus on the economy mounted. Health care stocks have progressed. Sales kicked off after the Commerce Department said US retail sales fell at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.1% in July, more than expected. This followed a survey of poor customer sentiment on Friday. A d Major indices were trading at record highs thanks to a mix of investor confidence and favorable monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Analysts still expect economic growth, but sentiment is getting more cautious about the pace. In energy markets, benchmark US crude gained 24 cents to $ 66.83 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 70 cents on Tuesday to $ 66.59. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, rose 31 cents to $ 69.34 a barrel in London. It fell 48 cents the previous session to $ 69.03 a barrel. The dollar was little changed at 109.59 yen. The euro fell from $ 1.1711 to $ 1.1723.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/business/2021/08/18/european-stock-markets-slip-asian-markets-advance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos