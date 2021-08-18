Amazon supports Indian wealth management service Smallcase with $ 40 million in funding – TechCrunch





Amazon has entered the financial services and insurance markets in India in recent years. Today, it paves the way for a foray into the wealth management category. The U.S. e-commerce giant has backed Bangalore-based startup Smallcase in a $ 40 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Faering Capital and Premji Invest as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital, Blume Ventures, Beenext, DSP Group, Arkam Ventures, WEH Ventures and HDFC Bank also participated in the new round, bringing its total increase to date over $ 65 million. Founded by three graduates of IIT Kharagpur in July 2015, Smallcase offers a platform to help introduce a new generation of investors to the Indian stock markets. The startup offers an in-house team of licensed professionals who offer more than 100 portfolios of stocks and exchange-traded funds, as well as its users’ access to investment managers, brokerage houses and management platforms. independent heritage. The startup supports a dozen leading stock brokers in India, including Upstox, backed by Tiger Global, and Zerodha’s Kite. Smallcase has amassed over 3 million users, who transact approximately $ 2.5 billion annually. It indicates that a user can start making their investments with just two clicks after signing up for the service. We have created a new category of fast growing investment products by developing an ecosystem of over 250 companies in the capital markets space, including brokerage houses, advisers, investment managers and platforms. largest and fastest growing digital wealth fund in India, said Vasanth Kamath, co-founder. and Managing Director of Smallcase. It has been both humbling and inspiring to watch smallcases become the primary gateway to stocks and ETFs for millions of new investors. This funding increases our responsibility to continue to create simple, transparent and enjoyable experiences and platforms, while delivering more value to our users and partners. Our real success will lie in developing the building blocks for each investor’s portfolio and becoming a key part of their toolbox, he added. The startup, which employs 200 people, said it plans to deploy the fund to expand its technology platform and gain more customers. This is not the first time that Amazon has supported an Indian startup. The e-commerce company, which has deployed more than $ 6.5 billion to its operations in India, has invested in ridesharing company Shuttl, the bill remission marketplace exchange for M1xchange MSMEs and the beauty brand MyGlamm. Earlier this year, Amazon also unveiled a $ 250 million venture capital fund to invest in Indian startups and entrepreneurs focused on digitizing small and medium-sized businesses in the South Asian market. An Amazon spokesperson said the company invested in Smallcase through its $ 250 million venture capital fund. “As part of this fund, we are delighted to partner with smallcase on their journey to deliver innovative consumer investment products. By increasing the selection and convenience of products, it will provide an additional channel for consumers to participate in the stock markets, ”added the spokesperson.

