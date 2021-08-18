Apple files appeal against security research firm while touting researchers





The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. Aug. 17 (Reuters) – Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Tuesday appealed a lost copyright case against security startup Corellium, which is helping researchers examine programs like the New Method planned by Apple to detect images of child sexual abuse. Last year, a federal judge dismissed Apple’s copyright claims against Corellium, which makes a simulated iPhone that researchers use to examine how tightly restricted devices work. Security experts are among Corellium’s main clients, and the loopholes they uncovered have been reported to Apple for cash bounties and used elsewhere, including by the FBI to smash the phone of a mass gunman who has killed several people in San Bernardino, California. Apple makes its software difficult to review, and the specialty research phones it offers to shortlisted experts come with a number of restrictions. The company declined to comment. The call came as a surprise as Apple had just settled other claims with Corellium regarding the Digitial Milennium Copyright Act, thus avoiding a lawsuit. Experts said they were also surprised that Apple reignited a fight against a major research tool provider just after arguing that researchers would provide control over its controversial plan to scan customer devices. “Enough is enough,” said Corellium CEO Amanda Gorton. “Apple cannot claim to hold itself accountable to the security research community while simultaneously trying to make that research illegal.” As part of Apple’s plan announced earlier this month, the software will automatically check photos to be uploaded from phones or computers to iCloud online storage to see if they match the digital IDs of the abuse images. of known children. If enough matches are found, Apple employees will seek to ensure the images are illegal, then cancel the account and direct the user to law enforcement. “We will prevent abuse of these child safety mechanisms by relying on people bypassing our copy protection mechanisms,” is a fairly inconsistent argument internally, “tweeted David Thiel of the Stanford Internet Observatory. Because Apple touted itself as being dedicated to user privacy and other companies only scan content once it’s stored online or shared, digital rights groups have opposed the plan. . One of their main arguments was that governments could theoretically force Apple to also search for banned political material or target a single user. In defending the program, Apple executives said researchers could check the list of banned images and examine what data was sent to the company in order to stay honest about what it was looking for and from whom. An executive said these reviews made overall privacy better than it would have been possible if the scan had taken place in Apple’s storage, where he kept the coding secret. Reporting by Joseph Menn and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Sandra Maler

