Strike at NE Portland Nabisco bakery enters week two
About 200 unionized workers at the Nabisco bakery in northeast Portland left work last week, starting a strike that is now entering its second week.
Cameron Taylor, sales agent at Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Local 364, said workers began strike during contract negotiations after Mondelez International, Nabisco’s parent company, launched a contract proposal that includes a more expensive health care plan. for new hires and makes changes to the traditional work schedule that workers believe will limit overtime pay.
This company has made record profits throughout the pandemic, and then it comes to the table and it wants concessions, Taylor said. It’s absolutely a slap in the face.
Mondelez said in a statement that they were disappointed with the strike and felt they had come up with a competitive bid that would prepare American bakeries for future investment and long-term success.
Our goal has been and continues to be to negotiate in good faith with BCTGM executives at our bakeries and sales distribution facilities in the United States to secure new contracts that continue to provide our employees with good wages and benefits. competitive benefits, Mondelez said. in a report.
Unionized workers at Nabisco’s facilities in Aurora, Colorado and Richmond, Virginia, went on strike days after the Portland walkout. The contract proposed by the company would apply to workers at the three facilities. The previous contract expired earlier this year.
Members of four other unions who have workers at the Nabisco facility where Oreos, Chips Ahoy and other cookies and crackers are baked and packaged have stayed at home in solidarity with the bakers’ union, Taylor said.
Taylor said the strike comes after years of Mondelez asking workers to make concessions.
In 2018, the company cut its pension plan and switched to a 401 (k) plan. The union also agreed during negotiations last year to allow the company to recruit temporary non-union workers.
The company’s new proposal would force bakers on high-demand lines to work a compressed work schedule of three to four 12-hour shifts per week without overtime pay, eliminate the automatic premium for weekend shifts and would include a health care policy for new hires. with a higher deductible and premiums. The current health insurance policy does not provide for a deductible.
Jesus Martinez, president of Local 364, said the company required employees to work six to seven days a week last year during the pandemic to meet production demands. He said it was the most he had worked on in his decade with the company.
They didn’t like it and now they’re throwing it in our face, Martinez said. We worked during the pandemic, the most dangerous time, and they say, now, were going to take stuff away from you. Requested no supplement. We just want to keep what we have.
Mondelez spokesperson Laurie Guzzinati said the compressed work schedule would only impact a small number of employees and the company believes it would provide a better work-life balance.
In addition, Guzzinati said the revised overtime rules would ensure that employees only receive overtime pay on weekends when they have completed their full 40-hour shift during the week, ensuring as well as employees work their designated shifts.
She said the company’s proposal also includes salary increases and an increase in the company’s 401 (k) match. She said the company would no longer use temporary non-union workers under the proposal.
The company said it did not expect the strike to disrupt the distribution of its cookies and crackers.
The strike follows Nabisco’s closure of factories in Fair Lawn, New Jersey and Atlanta earlier this summer. These facilities, which together employed around 1,000 workers, had been in operation for decades.
Anthony Shelton, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers International accused Nabisco in a press release last week to shut down bakeries with union jobs and send them to Mexico.
Guzzinati, the spokesperson for Modelez, took issue with the characterization.
Our commitment to the United States and to our thousands of employees here is very, very strong, said Guzzinati.
Mondelez’s revenue increased 2.8% to $ 26.6 billion in 2020 compared to the previous year. The company employed approximately 79,000 people last year, including approximately 12,000 in the United States.
Jamie Goldberg; [email protected]; @jamiebgoldberg
