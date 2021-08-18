Business
Vintage car insurer Hagerty to go public via SPAC in $ 3 billion deal
The Hagerty Price Guide predicts $ 378 million in total sales at next week’s Monterey Classic Car Auctions, spread across 1,400 vehicles offered by six different auction companies across the Monterey Peninsula leading to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Classic auto insurance company Hagerty goes public through a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal valued at more than $ 3 billion.
The merger with Aldel Financial will provide stock investors with a way to invest in the rapidly growing vintage car market, which has seen a huge increase in valuations and popularity in recent years. Classic car values have risen 6% in the past year and 193% in the past decade, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investing Index.
In addition to offering insurance, Hagerty has also started a classic car rental business, called Hagerty DriveShare, and has acquired events and other businesses related to vintage cars, including valuation tools, memberships and marketing. specialized content for car enthusiasts.
Classic car prices have benefited from the pandemic as a new wave of investors have started purchasing classic cars online through sites like Bring a Trailer Auctions, which is now owned by Hearst Autos. During Monterey Car Week, which ended Sunday, total classic car auctions increased 35% from 2019, to $ 345 million.
“Covid actually accelerated some people’s interest in cars if they had them before,” Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty told CNBC. “You know, when you’re working from home and maybe you don’t have all the options to travel and do all the different things, cars were an easy choice for people to make. You could go out and have fun by. car, whatever car you had. “
Hagerty said it insures more than 2 million vehicles globally and has partnerships with nine of the top 10 U.S. auto insurers. The company estimates that the market for classic cars and special cars has more than 43 million vehicles.
The deal with Aldel includes a $ 704 million private investment in public stocks, or PIPE, led by insurer State Farm and Markel Corp. The merger is expected to bring in $ 820 million in gross proceeds to the merged company.
Aldel, which raised $ 115 million when it went public in April, was founded by Robert Kauffman, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and owner and driver of a racing team. Once the transaction is completed, the company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HGTY.
