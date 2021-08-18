Retail sales fell in July, highlighting a difficult economic recovery





E-commerce The spending figures for July also likely reflect the decline in e-commerce sales, as Amazon Prime Day promotions, which can boost online spending in the summer, took place in June this year instead of July. Data on credit card spending fell 1.3% in July from June, a drop that analysts at Bank of America attributed last week to lower online spending. Sales at non-store retailers, which include e-commerce companies, fell 3% in July, the Commerce Department said. Sales change month to month as the unstable reopening of the economy continues. It’s possible that if the Covid push continues and consumers remain cautious, we will see a return from out-of-home spending to online spending, said Joseph Song, senior US economist at Bank of America. Restaurants and bars Despite concerns that consumers are rethinking their return to in-person shopping and dining as cities and states are forced to slow reopening plans, sales of clothing and clothing accessories, and spending at restaurants and bars, increased by about 3%. People always go out and spend in bars and restaurants because it’s summer and you can sit outside. You feel safer outside, Ms Bovino said. The big question is what will happen in September, when we have to go back inside. And after? Some retailers ignored the July sales report. Walmart, which on Tuesday said revenue increased in the three months to July, offered an optimistic forecast, saying it expected sales in the United States to increase by 5-6% for the year. Bank of America analysts saw a decline in travel spending in the first week of August, according to credit and debit card data, which they attribute to the increase in coronavirus cases. They expect e-commerce sales to increase again. Spending by non-store retailers is expected to rebound, but spending on services will be lower, they said in a note. Ms Bovino had a similar outlook, saying she expected sales to slow down in the fall. We are seeing a shift from large durable goods to consumer-oriented services, but that could slow down because of the virus, she said.

