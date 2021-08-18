Allbirds launches a collection of stylish and sustainable sportswear









– For those who love the comfort and breathability of Allbirds Merino Wool on their feet, we have great news for you: a collection of sportswear. And we can tell you from experience that it will take your workouts to the next level. the Allbirds Natural Run Collection, which officially became available on Tuesday, August 17, is unique in that it doesn’t rely primarily on polyester as the line’s main fabric. Instead, Allbirds spent thousands of hours testing to find which materials would have a low carbon impact without compromising breathability and the ability to wick sweat and dry quickly. The result was a blend of eucalyptus fibers and merino wool, which is known to reduce odor, stretch with the body, and keep you dry. Both materials can be found in other beloved Allbirds footwear and apparel, which often sets them apart from other competitors in the market. All birds All birds At present, the collection offers a range of sportswear for men and women, including the Natural Leggings and Cycling shorts and the Natural Run tank top and Tee, which comes in three to four neutral shades depending on the item. We had the opportunity to try the Natural Leggings, Natural running shorts and Natural Run Form tank top, and our high expectations were certainly met. Leggings are both buttery soft and incredibly light, and after a particularly intense 45-minute spinning class, they’re drier to the touch than regular polyester. The same was true of the tank top; the typical feeling of dampness and discomfort after training was surprisingly gone. While the tank top provided additional coverage compared to training in a simple sports bra, it was very effective at wicking sweat and preventing odors from escaping, not to mention the comfortable fit with just the right amount. stretching. Overall, they were both quite true to size. All birds All birds The shorts, while not the best for the spin, have proven to be incredibly comfortable and effective at keeping sweat at bay during other workouts. They’re long, so you don’t have to worry about them riding up or exposing underwear during your workout. They’re also silkier, like traditional running shorts, and won’t cling uncomfortably to your body. Overall, Allbirds delivered exactly what you would expect from its line of sportswear: comfort, breathability, and an eco-friendly product. Find the line here, with prices starting at $ 48.

