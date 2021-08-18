If I had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do I need a booster?

ORLANDO, Florida With so much talk about booster shots, you might be wondering if you’ll need them anytime soon.

For now, the answer depends on when you finished your first vaccination and the vaccine you received.

So far, the third doses have only been recommended for recipients of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Click here to find out who is currently eligible for an extra dose and where you can find one in Central Florida.

It is still unclear if and when a booster will be needed for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is little data on how another dose works in people at high risk who have received this vaccine, although this is likely a small number as fewer than 14 million Americans in total have. received the J&J vaccine. Still, the CDC has at least 90,000 people who have received another dose on their own.

FDA chief vaccine officer Dr Peter Marks said the agency is working to get more information on immunocompromised J&J patients, but so far the evidence only supports one recommendation additional doses for Pfizer and Moderna recipients with weak immune systems.

Authorities continue to collect information on the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine, which was not approved in the United States until late February, to determine when to recommend boosters.

As of this week, third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for immunocompromised people who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Health officials are also considering COVID-19 vaccine recalls for seniors as early as the fall, saying a decision could be made within the next two weeks.

As for when a booster might be needed for others, Americans who received the first doses of Pfizers vaccine, primarily healthcare workers and nursing home residents, are approaching the eight-month mark afterward. have received their second dose.

Studies show that the effectiveness of vaccines decreases about six months after the second dose in a series of two injections. For this reason, boosters may be needed for all Americans vaccinated, according to health officials.

Federal health officials have looked into whether additional injections for those vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, looking at the number of cases in the United States as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest that vaccine protection against serious illness has declined in people vaccinated in January.

What to know about COVID-19 booster injections

An announcement on the U.S. recall recommendation is expected as early as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Doses would not begin to be widely administered until the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines, which are currently issued under what is known as the emergency use authorization. Full approval of Pfizer’s shot is expected in the coming weeks.

National Institutes of Health director Dr Francis Collins said on Sunday that the United States may decide in the coming weeks whether or not to offer booster shots to Americans this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.