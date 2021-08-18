Business
If I had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do I need a booster?
ORLANDO, Florida With so much talk about booster shots, you might be wondering if you’ll need them anytime soon.
For now, the answer depends on when you finished your first vaccination and the vaccine you received.
[TRENDING: Daytona officer dies after June shooting | See Spaceship Earth in new light | Whens next rocket launch in Fla.?]
So far, the third doses have only been recommended for recipients of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Click here to find out who is currently eligible for an extra dose and where you can find one in Central Florida.
A d
It is still unclear if and when a booster will be needed for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is little data on how another dose works in people at high risk who have received this vaccine, although this is likely a small number as fewer than 14 million Americans in total have. received the J&J vaccine. Still, the CDC has at least 90,000 people who have received another dose on their own.
FDA chief vaccine officer Dr Peter Marks said the agency is working to get more information on immunocompromised J&J patients, but so far the evidence only supports one recommendation additional doses for Pfizer and Moderna recipients with weak immune systems.
Authorities continue to collect information on the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine, which was not approved in the United States until late February, to determine when to recommend boosters.
As of this week, third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for immunocompromised people who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Health officials are also considering COVID-19 vaccine recalls for seniors as early as the fall, saying a decision could be made within the next two weeks.
A d
As for when a booster might be needed for others, Americans who received the first doses of Pfizers vaccine, primarily healthcare workers and nursing home residents, are approaching the eight-month mark afterward. have received their second dose.
Studies show that the effectiveness of vaccines decreases about six months after the second dose in a series of two injections. For this reason, boosters may be needed for all Americans vaccinated, according to health officials.
Federal health officials have looked into whether additional injections for those vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, looking at the number of cases in the United States as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest that vaccine protection against serious illness has declined in people vaccinated in January.
A d
An announcement on the U.S. recall recommendation is expected as early as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Doses would not begin to be widely administered until the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines, which are currently issued under what is known as the emergency use authorization. Full approval of Pfizer’s shot is expected in the coming weeks.
National Institutes of Health director Dr Francis Collins said on Sunday that the United States may decide in the coming weeks whether or not to offer booster shots to Americans this fall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/08/18/if-i-had-the-johnson-johnson-vaccine-do-i-need-a-booster-shot/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]