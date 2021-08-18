Here’s how Biden will continue to focus on student loans and student loan forgiveness





President Joe Biden will continue to focus on student loans and student loan cancellation. Here’s what you need to know. Student loans Over the next several months, the Biden administration will continue to focus on student loans and student loan cancellation. This comes amid Bidens’ decision to extend student loan relief to millions of student loan borrowers through January 31, 2022. In a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren earlier this month ( D-MA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona underscored the Biden administration’s commitment to reforming student loans. The agenda for your student loans includes, but is not limited to: However, Cardona has not made a commitment to cancel student loans on a large scale. Instead, Biden is focusing on targeted student loan cancellation for specific groups of student borrowers, for example, who are eligible for student loan cancellation under existing laws. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> How Biden Implemented Student Loan Relief and Student Loan Cancellation Biden has taken aggressive steps to offer student loan relief to student loan borrowers. Since taking office in January, Biden has canceled $ 3 billion in student loans. This includes: $ 1 billion in student loans for 72,000 student borrowers; $ 1.3 billion in student loans for 41,000 borrowers with total and permanent disabilities; Student loan relief for 1.1 million student loan borrowers who have not repaid their FFELP loans; $ 500 million in student loan cancellation for 18,000 student loan borrowers under the student loan defense rule; and Two extensions of student loan relief for the temporary forbearance of student loans until January 31, 2022. Of the $ 3 billion in student loan cancellations, Biden canceled $ 1.5 billion this way. A bipartisan group of senators also wants the Bidens Department of Education to cancel student loans for 517,000 totally and permanently disabled student loan borrowers. Bidens’ education department focused on hearings for student loans Bidens’ education department is also focused on holding hearings and changing student loan regulations as part of its overhaul. Earlier this month, the Department of Education announcement it would establish a negotiated regulatory committee to rewrite the regulations to improve student loans. The education service plans to address the following topics: Defense of the borrower to repayment;

Closed school exits;

Discharges of false certificates;

Reimbursement based on income;

Capitalization of interest on federal student loans;

Compulsory pre-litigation arbitration and prohibition of class actions;

Eligibility for Pell Grants for Prison Education Programs;

public service loan forgiveness; and

Exits from total and permanent disability If you have student loans, the good news is that there are several reforms on the horizon to improve outcomes for student loan borrowers. However, don’t expect large-scale student loan cancellation to be guaranteed. The Biden administration is focused on targeted student loan cancellation as well as improving civil service loan cancellation as well as income-based repayment. When evaluating your options, make sure you understand your options for paying off student loans and saving money: Student loans: related reading This is what Bidens student loan relief means for your student loans The infrastructure package includes the vehicle kilometer tax program Student loan cancellation focused today on Capitol Hill Student loan cancellation may help more borrowers, but that doesn’t mean Biden will cancel everyone’s student loans

