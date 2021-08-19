Traverse City Company, Hagerty, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Hagerty, a brand of car enthusiasts and insurance company in Traverse City, announced on Wednesday its merger with Aldel Financial. Following the merger, the company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

“It’s a really good way for us to go out there and become a publicly traded company when it all closes,” said CEO McKeel Hagerty. “Nobody takes us back. They have no employees. At the end of the day, it’s about Hagerty to get better. Always the same brand, the same management team.

Aldel will now become Hagerty Inc. The agreement focuses on the future of the company. They expect to achieve double-digit growth in their revenues and profits through their contracts and partnerships. They hope to invest in Hagerty’s digital user experience interfaces to support their growing member base.

“Hagerty’s goal is to save driving and automotive culture for future generations,” says Hagerty. “It’s not just insurance. It’s about the media. It’s about entertainment and experiences. That’s a lot of different offerings that we have in the automotive ecosystem. Becoming publicly traded helps us access capital markets.

McKeel’s parents started the business years ago. Her father moved to the area and became a State Farm agent after college, before setting up his own independent agency.

“My sisters and I got involved and I have the pleasure of running the business now,” he said. “My father, who passed away a few years ago, would be super proud and I know my mother is today.”