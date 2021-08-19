Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,302.11, down 61.48 points.) Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 9 cents, or 0.36 percent, to $ 25.02 on 14.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,302.11, down 61.48 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 9 cents, or 0.36%, to $ 25.02 on 14.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 64 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $ 22.75 on 8.5 million shares. Bombarbardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up 9 cents, or 5.9%, to $ 1.62 on 6.4 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 48.32 on 6.3 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Financial. Down 35 cents, or 0.53%, to $ 65.98 on 6.3 million shares. ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 3.4 percent, to $ 7.87 on 4.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Down 35 cents or 0.53 percent to $ 65.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has joined a growing list of Canadian companies that will require their employees to be vaccinated, but there are caveats. Sun Life said only employees who choose to return to the office during an ongoing return-to-work trial will need to be vaccinated. The insurance company recently announced that it would allow most of the company’s 12,000 employees to work from home under a long-term policy. The company said it has been planning to implement a vaccination policy for workers on site for some time. But labor lawyer Hermie Abraham said a vaccination policy like Sun Life’s is only legally tangible because workers can still be unvaccinated and work from home. Atco Ltée (TSX: ACO.X). Down two cents or 0.05 percent to $ 43. Atco Ltd. said Dennis DeChamplain, chief financial officer of Atco and Canadian Utilities Ltd., died suddenly from coronary artery disease on Monday. Nancy Southern, President and CEO of Atco and Canadian Utilities, said DeChamplain’s expertise and ingenuity in the areas of finance, accounting, sustainability and the environment have left an indelible mark on the engineering, logistics and energy holding company. Born and educated in Edmonton, DeChamplain joined Atco in 1992 and has held increasingly senior financial, regulatory and commercial leadership roles within the company. He has been CFO of Atco since June 2017. The company has said Brian Shkrobot will serve as interim CFO of Atco and Canadian Utilities. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 18, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bradfordtoday.ca/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4234512 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos