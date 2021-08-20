Cleco Power analyzes the reasons for the increase in invoices and offers assistance to customers

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KSLA) – According to Cleco Power, several factors are contributing to higher than usual bills. However, they say some of the increases are temporary.

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER

The increase in bills is due to the hurricanes of 2020, increased operating costs and new pricing structure, extremely high temperatures and ice storms in February and rising fuel costs

Low-income household energy assistance program Customers who need help paying their bill can find help at US Treasury Emergency Assistance Program

For tips on how to reduce your energy consumption, click here

Early next year our fuel costs will be lower, said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. The higher fuel costs due to the February ice storms will be deducted from bills in April 2022, and we intend to shut down the Dolet Hills power plant in Mansfield by the end of the year, which will allow customers who use 1,000 kWh save approximately $ 9 to $ 15 per month in fuel costs. These savings will be greater for customers who consume more than 1,000 kWh.

We understand that these increases occur during the time of year when client bills are historically higher due to the hot summer months, but we will be working with our clients large and small on an individual basis as we need to. always help them navigate the changes to their bill.

Cleco attributes the following factors as contributing to the increase in customer bills: hurricanes in 2020, increased operating costs and new pricing structure, extremely high temperatures and ice storms in February and increased fuel costs.

2020 hurricanes

Cleco says three major hurricanes impacted their service territory, Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The cost of restoring power was $ 240 million, the largest combined storm expense in the company’s history and larger than Hurricanes Katrina and Rita combined.

Expenses included securing teams of contractors across the country (including their salaries, transportation, accommodation, etc.), costs of repairing and rebuilding damaged systems, including the rental of specialized equipment, the purchase and replacement of poles, transformers, ties, wires and more. .

The interim storm restoration fee went into effect on June 1. The charge will be approximately $ 2.23 per month for the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh.

Increased operating costs and new pricing structure

Cleco says tariffs have remained stable since 2014. Prior to 2021, there had been no increase in base tariffs for more than seven years.

However, they say tariff changes are needed to help recover expenses such as increases or decreases in operating costs, reliability investments in our power generation facilities, transmission and distribution equipment. .

As the costs of other goods and services have increased, the cost of providing electricity has also increased. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, electricity bills for residential customers in Louisiana are among the lowest in the country. However, consumption by Louisiana customers is above the national average.

The new Clecos pricing structure came into effect on July 1.

Extremely high temperatures

Due to the long hot summers and humidity in Louisiana, usage tends to be higher in the summer. From June to September, temperatures are generally above 90 degrees. Higher usage means higher energy and fuel costs.

When temperatures are high, the demand for electricity increases. While tariffs and other factors contribute to the total bill, Cleco says reducing energy use can significantly reduce customer bills.

For tips on how to reduce your energy consumption, click here.

Customers who need help paying their bill can request funds from the US Treasury Emergency Assistance Program. The Louisiana state program began in March 2021 and is helping tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was expanded in May to include tenant assistance.

Customers can also apply for funds from the Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program. This is a federally funded program that helps eligible low-income households pay for their heating and cooling energy costs. A list of all agencies is available on the Louisiana Housing Corporations website, here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.