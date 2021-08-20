Business
Cleco Power analyzes the reasons for the increase in invoices and offers assistance to customers
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KSLA) – According to Cleco Power, several factors are contributing to higher than usual bills. However, they say some of the increases are temporary.
KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER
- The increase in bills is due to the hurricanes of 2020, increased operating costs and new pricing structure, extremely high temperatures and ice storms in February and rising fuel costs
- Customers who need help paying their bill can find help at US Treasury Emergency Assistance Program & Low-income household energy assistance program
- For tips on how to reduce your energy consumption, click here
Early next year our fuel costs will be lower, said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. The higher fuel costs due to the February ice storms will be deducted from bills in April 2022, and we intend to shut down the Dolet Hills power plant in Mansfield by the end of the year, which will allow customers who use 1,000 kWh save approximately $ 9 to $ 15 per month in fuel costs. These savings will be greater for customers who consume more than 1,000 kWh.
We understand that these increases occur during the time of year when client bills are historically higher due to the hot summer months, but we will be working with our clients large and small on an individual basis as we need to. always help them navigate the changes to their bill.
Cleco attributes the following factors as contributing to the increase in customer bills: hurricanes in 2020, increased operating costs and new pricing structure, extremely high temperatures and ice storms in February and increased fuel costs.
2020 hurricanes
Cleco says three major hurricanes impacted their service territory, Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The cost of restoring power was $ 240 million, the largest combined storm expense in the company’s history and larger than Hurricanes Katrina and Rita combined.
Expenses included securing teams of contractors across the country (including their salaries, transportation, accommodation, etc.), costs of repairing and rebuilding damaged systems, including the rental of specialized equipment, the purchase and replacement of poles, transformers, ties, wires and more. .
The interim storm restoration fee went into effect on June 1. The charge will be approximately $ 2.23 per month for the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh.
Increased operating costs and new pricing structure
Cleco says tariffs have remained stable since 2014. Prior to 2021, there had been no increase in base tariffs for more than seven years.
However, they say tariff changes are needed to help recover expenses such as increases or decreases in operating costs, reliability investments in our power generation facilities, transmission and distribution equipment. .
As the costs of other goods and services have increased, the cost of providing electricity has also increased. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, electricity bills for residential customers in Louisiana are among the lowest in the country. However, consumption by Louisiana customers is above the national average.
The new Clecos pricing structure came into effect on July 1.
Extremely high temperatures
Due to the long hot summers and humidity in Louisiana, usage tends to be higher in the summer. From June to September, temperatures are generally above 90 degrees. Higher usage means higher energy and fuel costs.
When temperatures are high, the demand for electricity increases. While tariffs and other factors contribute to the total bill, Cleco says reducing energy use can significantly reduce customer bills.
For tips on how to reduce your energy consumption, click here.
Customers who need help paying their bill can request funds from the US Treasury Emergency Assistance Program. The Louisiana state program began in March 2021 and is helping tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was expanded in May to include tenant assistance.
Customers can also apply for funds from the Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program. This is a federally funded program that helps eligible low-income households pay for their heating and cooling energy costs. A list of all agencies is available on the Louisiana Housing Corporations website, here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.ksla.com/2021/08/19/cleco-power-breaks-down-reasons-higher-bills-offers-assistance-customers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]