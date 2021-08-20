Elon Musk’s top four highlights of Tesla AI day – TechCrunch

Elon Musk wants Tesla to be seen as much more than an electric car maker. On Thursday Tesla AI Day, the CEO described Tesla as a company with deep AI activity in inference-level and training-level hardware that can be used across the board for applications beyond self-driving cars, including a humanoid robot that Tesla is apparently building.

Tesla AI Day, which began after 45 catchy minutes of industrial music taken directly from the soundtrack of “The Matrix”, featured a series of Tesla engineers explaining various Tesla technologies with the clear goal of recruiting the best and brightest to join Tesla’s vision and AI team and help the company achieve self-reliance and beyond. of the.

“There is a huge amount of work to make this work and that’s why we need talented people to join us and fix the problem,” Musk said.

Like Battery Day and Range Day, Thursday’s event was broadcast live on Tesla’s YouTube channel. There was a lot of super technical jargon, but here are the four best times of the day.

Tesla Bot: a real humanoid robot

This news was the last AI Day update before Public Questions began, but it’s certainly the most interesting. After Tesla engineers and executives talked about computer vision, the Dojo supercomputer, and the Tesla chip (we’ll get to that in a moment), there was a brief interlude where what appeared to be a go-go dancer. alien appeared on the scene, dressed in a white bodysuit with a shiny black mask as a face. Turns out it wasn’t just a Tesla stunt, but rather an introduction to the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot that Tesla is building.

When Tesla talks about using his cutting edge technology in applications outside of cars, we didn’t think he was talking about slave robots. This is not an exaggeration. CEO Elon Musk envisions a world in which human drudgery like grocery shopping, “the job people least like to do,” can be taken over by humanoid robots like the Tesla Bot. The bot is 5’8 ″, 125 pounds, can lift 150 pounds, walk 5 miles per hour, and has a screen for a head that displays important information.

“It’s meant to be user-friendly, of course, and to navigate a world built for humans,” Musk said. “We set it up in such a way that on a mechanical and physical level you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”

Because everyone is really scared of getting beaten up by a robot who’s really had enough, right?

The bot, a prototype of which is expected next year, is proposed as a non-automotive robotic use case for the company’s work on neural networks and its advanced Dojo supercomputer. Musk didn’t say whether the Tesla Bot would be able to dance.

Unveiling of the chip to train Dojo Tesla chief executive Ganesh Venkataramanan unveiled Tesla’s completely in-house designed and built computer chip that the company uses to power its supercomputer, Dojo. Much of Tesla’s AI architecture relies on Dojo, the neural network training computer that Musk says will be able to process large amounts of camera imaging data four times faster than other computer systems. The idea is that the AI ​​software formed by Dojo will be offered to Tesla customers via live updates.

The chip Tesla revealed on Thursday is called D1, and it contains 7nm technology. Venkataramanan proudly waved the chip which he said has GPU-level computation with CPU connectivity and twice the I / O bandwidth of state-of-the-art network switching chips that exist today and are meant to be the benchmark standards. He explained the technical details of the chip, explaining that Tesla wanted to own as much of its tech stack as possible to avoid any bottlenecks. Tesla introduced a next-generation computer chip produced by Samsung last year, but it hasn’t quite managed to escape the global chip shortage that has plagued the auto industry for months. To survive the shortage, Musk said on an earnings call this summer that the company was forced to rewrite some vehicle software after having to replace it with alternative chips.

Along with limited availability, the overall goal of in-house chip production is to increase bandwidth and reduce latency for better AI performance.

“We can perform compute and data transfers simultaneously, and our custom ISA, which is the instruction set architecture, is fully optimized for machine learning workloads,” said Venkataramanan at AI Day. “It’s a pure machine learning machine. “

Venkataramanan also revealed a training tile that integrates multiple chips to achieve higher bandwidth and incredible computing power of 9 petaflops per tile and 36 terabytes per second of bandwidth. Together, the training tiles make up the Dojo supercomputer.

Towards full autonomous driving and beyond

Many speakers at the AI ​​Day event noted that Dojo will not be just technology for Tesla Complete Self-Driving System (FSD), it is truly an impressive advanced driver assistance system that is certainly not yet fully autonomous or autonomous. The powerful supercomputer is built with multiple aspects, such as simulation architecture, which the company hopes to expand to be universal and even open up to other automakers and tech companies.

“It’s not meant to be limited to Tesla cars,” Musk said. “Those of you who have seen the full beta of autonomous driving can appreciate how quickly Tesla’s neural network is learning to drive. And this is a particular application of AI, but I think there will be other applications coming up that will make sense. “

Musk said Dojo is expected to be up and running next year, when we can expect to talk about how this technology can be applied to many other use cases.

Solve computer vision problems

On AI Day, Tesla once again supported its vision-based approach to autonomy, an approach that uses neural networks to ideally allow the car to operate anywhere on earth via its “autopilot” system. Tesla Chief AI Officer Andrej Karpathy described Tesla’s architecture as building an animal from scratch that moves, senses its surroundings, and acts intelligently and autonomously based on what he see.

“So of course we build all the mechanical components of the body, the nervous system, which has all the electrical components, and for our needs, the autopilot brain, and more precisely for this section the synthetic visual cortex”, has t -he declares. noted.

Karpathy illustrated how Tesla’s neural networks developed over time, and how now the car’s visual cortex, which is essentially the first part of the car’s “brain” that processes visual information, is designed in tandem with the larger neural network architecture so that information flows through the system more intelligently.

The two main issues Tesla is working to address with its computer vision architecture are temporary occlusions (like cars at a busy intersection blocking the view of the autopilot on the road beyond) and signs or markings that appear earlier on the road (as if a 100 yards back sign says the lanes will merge, the computer once had trouble remembering by the time it reached the merge lanes).

To solve this problem, Tesla engineers have relied on a space-recurring network video module, in which different aspects of the module keep track of different aspects of the road and form a spatial and temporal queue, which both create a cache of data that the model can refer to when trying to make predictions on the road.

The company has flexible its team of manual data tagging of more than 1,000 people and explained to the public how Tesla automatically tags certain clips, many of which are taken from Tesla’s fleet on the road, so it can tag on a large scale. . With all of this real-world information, the AI ​​team then uses an incredible simulation, creating “a video game with autopilot as a player.” Simulations are especially useful for data that is difficult to find or label, or if it is in a closed loop.

Tesla FSD Background

About forty minutes into the waiting room, dubstep music was joined by a video loop showing Tesla’s FSD system with the hand of a seemingly alert driver brushing past the steering wheel, undoubtedly a legal requirement for the video. after investigations into Tesla’s claims about the capabilities of its advanced, definitely non-autonomous driver assistance system, Autopilot. The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration earlier this week said they would open a preliminary autopilot investigation following 11 incidents in which a Tesla crashed into parked emergency vehicles.

A few days later, two American Democratic senators appealed to the Federal Trade Commissionn to investigate Tesla’s marketing and communications allegations regarding autopilot and full self-driving capabilities.

Tesla released Full Self-Driving Beta 9 with great fanfare in July, rolling out the full suite of features to a few thousand drivers. But if Tesla is to keep this functionality in its cars, it will have to take its technology to a higher level. This is where Tesla AI Day comes in.

“We basically want to encourage anyone interested in solving real world AI problems at the hardware or software level to join Tesla, or consider joining Tesla,” Musk said.

And with technical nuggets as in-depth as those presented on Thursday plus a bumping electronic soundtrack, which red-blooded AI engineer wouldn’t have a hangover to join Tesla’s crew?

You can watch it all here: