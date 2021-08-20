FTC files new antitrust complaint to dismantle Facebook





The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge dismissed the original complaint, arguing that the FTC failed to provide enough evidence that Facebook has a monopoly on social media to justify pursuing the case.

In the new complaint, which concerns 50% longer than the original, the FTC covers many of the same arguments. The FTC continues to claim that Facebook broke the law by engaging in anti-competitive acquisitions, including Instagram and WhatsApp, and denied third-party applications access to Facebook’s platform in an anti-competitive manner.

“We are reviewing the amended FTC complaint and will have more to say soon,” Facebook said in a statement. Tweeter Thusday. In a subsequent statement, the company called the lawsuit “baseless.”

“There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopoly and that hasn’t changed,” Facebook said. “Our Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions were reviewed and cleared many years ago, and our platform policies were legal. The FTC’s claims are an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and overturn expectations set in merger review, telling the business community that no sale is ever We fight every day to win people’s time and attention, and we will continue to vigorously defend our company. “

The company’s court deadline to respond to the amended complaint is October 4. The lawsuit marks one of the biggest legal challenges ever to Facebook’s social media empire at a time it is under intense scrutiny in the United States and abroad. If successful, this could cause Facebook to part ways with Instagram or WhatsApp. Leading the charge is FTC President Lina Khan, a vocal critic of the tech industry who helped author a congress report noting last year that Facebook, along with Amazon, Apple and Google, abused their dominant positions in the market to preserve their power. This summer, Facebook called on Khan to step back from any decision-making regarding the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit. On Thursday, the FTC announced that Khan would not recuse himself. “As the case will be pursued in federal court, the appropriate constitutional due process protections will be provided to the company,” the FTC said in a statement. The FTC’s ongoing litigation against Facebook follows an early setback this summer, when U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg for the District of Columbia said the agency’s claims about Facebook’s alleged monopoly were too “vague “. The FTC had not proposed any measures in its lawsuit to justify claims that Facebook had a monopoly, Boasberg said. Thursday’s filing seeks to address those criticisms by referring to the time users spend on the Facebook platform compared to other competitors, as well as the number of daily and monthly users of Facebook services. The new complaint also includes more examples of businesses that Facebook has acquired and closed over the years, or whose Facebook services have allegedly turned against other rivals. The list of acquisitions includes more obscure startups with names like Eyegroove, Octazen, and tbh. Facebook’s alleged misconduct amounted to an attempt to force its way out of the competition, the FTC argued. “After failing to compete with new innovators, Facebook illegally bought or buried them when their popularity became an existential threat,” Holly Vedova, acting director of the FTC’s competition bureau, said in a statement. “This behavior is no less anti-competitive than if Facebook had bribed emerging app competitors to not compete.” The FTC also reiterated its claim that Facebook used access to its platform like a club, shutting down third-party apps and imposing onerous terms on them. As before, the new FTC complaint attempts to narrowly define the market for so-called “personal social networks” by specifically excluding goal-oriented social networks such as LinkedIn; video platforms such as YouTube; and even Twitter, which the FTC says is primarily intended for users to “stay informed and discuss events relevant to their interests.” In contrast, according to the agency, Facebook exists in a much smaller market for applications that advertise the ability to “connect with friends and family.”

