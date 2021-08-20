Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will have stricter rules. What you need to knowExBulletin



toggle legend Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images

Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images

For many people, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are part of an exciting and lucrative new financial frontier. But to the nation’s biggest watchdog, Gary Gensler, they seem “like the Wild West” and he promises crackdown.

The cryptocurrency market has exploded. It is currently estimated at worth around $ 2,000 billion, thanks to the growing popularity of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies like Dogecoin.

Amateur investors, especially younger ones, have started buying and trading cryptocurrencies, drawn in by the thrill of big returns. Over the past year, the value of Bitcoin has increased by 300%. And cryptocurrencies are increasingly attractive to traditional investors.

But the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and although it is becoming more mainstream, it continues to be popular among bad players.

In recent months, hackers have demanded ransomware payments in Bitcoin because it is easy to transfer and difficult to trace. And there have been numerous reports of theft and burglary during cryptocurrency exchanges where cybercriminals have escaped with other people’s virtual assets.

In a recent speech, Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), denounced the lack of transparency and clear regulation, and promised that the commission will take action to protect investors, which is a key part of the mission of the agency.

“Investors don’t really get the information to judge risk and understand risk,” Gensler said. “If we don’t fix the problems, I’m afraid a lot of people will be hurt.”

The process is still in its early stages, but here’s what you need to know.

So who is Gensler?

Gensler is an experienced regulator, who has worked on Capitol Hill and the Treasury Department. When he headed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission under the Obama administration, he played a key role in drafting and implementing new rules that apply to a segment of the market called derivatives.

Gensler also knows a lot about cryptocurrencies. Most recently, he was a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he focused “on blockchain technology, digital currencies, financial technology and public policy.” (One of his lessons is available for free online.)



toggle legend Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

How are cryptocurrencies currently regulated?

The market has grown so fast that regulation has not followed. So, policymakers have talked for years about mastering cryptocurrencies under a new regulatory framework. But so far that has not happened.

This leaves millions of people who trade cryptocurrencies and assets linked to them without clearly defined trading rules.

It has also made life difficult for professional investors and companies dealing with cryptocurrencies. Tiffany J. Smith, a partner at WilmerHale law firm, which runs a cryptocurrency regulatory firm, helps clients mitigate risk.

“In the absence, you know, of a definitive regulation that applies to crypto assets, we are working with them to develop policies, procedures and processes,” she says.

So what to expect first?

Clearer definitions are one of the most pressing issues.

Since cryptocurrencies are relatively new, there aren’t even universally accepted definitions for some of the most basic terms. Can assets traded on cryptocurrency exchanges be called securities, or is it something completely different? Is Bitcoin a commodity?

It goes beyond semantics; It can determine which regulator has the power to regulate cryptocurrencies and related assets.

Former SEC commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr. of New York University Law School says clarity is extremely important.

“It is high time that regulators were made clear who is responsible for this, and this clarity will benefit the market,” he said. “It will be good for investors. It will even be good for members of Congress and other policy makers who want to know who to ask and whom to hold accountable for what is happening in these markets.”

What else can we also expect earlier?

Determining jurisdiction will also be crucial.

Until there, the SEC and the CFTC have shared regulatory responsibilities. They tried to control cryptocurrencies with laws already in place, even though they were actually written for other types of traditional assets like stocks or bonds.

Smith expects this to continue until there are new cryptocurrency-specific regulations, which means regulators will continue to adapt current frameworks for the virtual currency market.

“We’re going to see both the SEC and the CFTC use their current powers to regulate the market as best they can,” Smith said.

But Gensler called on Congress to give regulators the power to write new rules.

He also wants more resources, more money, and more manpower to regulate cryptocurrencies. For years, SEC and CFTC executives have complained that Congress did not give them enough money for their work.

Are there specific actions expected?

There will certainly be new regulations proposed; It is just not clear in what form.

Gensler did not raise a hand and he did not elaborate on specific actions the SEC might consider during his speech.

But in his speech, Gensler called for the need for “guardrails,” or actions to protect individual investors, for cryptocurrencies.

The SEC is therefore likely to take a closer look at aspects such as the potential for market manipulation, determining the fundamental rights of amateur investors and bringing more transparency.

Congress is also proposing new rules. The Senate inserted a provision to tighten the enforcement of taxes on cryptocurrency players in its recent infrastructure bill, though the final fate remains uncertain as the House has yet to weigh. .



toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

How does the industry approach regulation?

So far, professional investors say they would welcome new regulations as long as they aren’t too stringent.

Robert Jackson, the former SEC commissioner, says the regulations will broaden the appeal of cryptocurrency assets.

“The market will be better off for this because assuring investors that they are getting the kind of transparent price they are used to in the US markets will encourage other investors to consider the possibility of investing in cryptocurrency,” he said. he declared.

But rules that are perceived to be too strict will inevitably trigger fights. Lobbyists in the cryptocurrency industry have tried to fight Senate rules, calling the tax crackdown too broad.

How will the new regulations change cryptocurrencies?

It’s a fascinating existential question. Cryptocurrencies were born out of this iconoclastic desire to have assets independent of governments and central banks. No one really knows what will happen to them when this structure changes.

But many believe that new regulations could help cryptocurrencies become a more important part of our daily lives. For example, some companies, including AMC Theaters, have already announced that they will accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.