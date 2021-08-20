Business
S&P 500 opens flat with stocks forecast for losing week
The S&P 500 was flat on Friday as markets closed a losing week amid fears the Federal Reserve would withdraw its stimulus measures.
The broad index traded near the flat line. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 14 points. The Nasdaq Composite traded up 0.2%.
The three major stock indexes are on course to end the week lower.
The July Fed meeting minutes released this week showed the central bank is ready to start cutting back on monthly asset purchases this year. Investors sold stocks and commodities this week and bought bonds, fearing the Fed’s move could upend a global economy already stressed by the delta variant.
This week, WTI crude oil fell about 8% and copper fell about 7% on fears, taking energy and materials stocks with them. The 10-year Treasury yield was 1.237% on Friday morning, compared to 1.78% at the end of March.
“With the Fed weakening to come as the delta variant continues to spread, the shift from the liquidity / political regime to more mid-cycle markets means we could experience a more bumpy course to come,” said Barclays equity strategists said in a note. “Market rhetoric may therefore become more cautious, as concerns about peak growth rates, the Delta variant, and policy error may turn out to be headwinds, at a time when seasonality and technicalities are unfavorable. . “
Tesla shares won after electric carmaker Elon Musk had an AI day, where he unveiled a new custom chip and plans to build a humanoid robot. Tesla shares are down 6% this week as investors worry about slower growth in one of its key markets, China.
The S&P 500 ended a two-day losing streak in Thursday’s regular trading session, while the Dow Jones ended its third straight day in the red.
After volatile trading, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher. Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%. The Dow reversed the trend and lost 66.57 points.
“In a context of low liquidity as investors take a summer vacation, minor market corrections are expected in a market that anticipates record earnings, extended price-to-earnings ratios and high economic growth expectations,” Richard Saperstein, Director of Investments. officer at Treasury Partners, said.
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]