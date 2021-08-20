S&P 500 opens flat with stocks forecast for losing week

The S&P 500 was flat on Friday as markets closed a losing week amid fears the Federal Reserve would withdraw its stimulus measures.

The broad index traded near the flat line. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 14 points. The Nasdaq Composite traded up 0.2%.

The three major stock indexes are on course to end the week lower.

The July Fed meeting minutes released this week showed the central bank is ready to start cutting back on monthly asset purchases this year. Investors sold stocks and commodities this week and bought bonds, fearing the Fed’s move could upend a global economy already stressed by the delta variant.

This week, WTI crude oil fell about 8% and copper fell about 7% on fears, taking energy and materials stocks with them. The 10-year Treasury yield was 1.237% on Friday morning, compared to 1.78% at the end of March.

“With the Fed weakening to come as the delta variant continues to spread, the shift from the liquidity / political regime to more mid-cycle markets means we could experience a more bumpy course to come,” said Barclays equity strategists said in a note. “Market rhetoric may therefore become more cautious, as concerns about peak growth rates, the Delta variant, and policy error may turn out to be headwinds, at a time when seasonality and technicalities are unfavorable. . “

Tesla shares won after electric carmaker Elon Musk had an AI day, where he unveiled a new custom chip and plans to build a humanoid robot. Tesla shares are down 6% this week as investors worry about slower growth in one of its key markets, China.