Banning OnlyFans porn is a crypto opportunity of a lifetime – TechCrunch

Today, OnlyFans dropped the massive bombshell that it will ban sexually explicit content from the app later this year. This is obviously a drastically seismic change for OnlyFans, which has completely disrupted the adult content industry and given artists a path to greater independence by allowing them to connect directly with their fans through subscriptions. .This shutdown is also the opportunity of a lifetime for the crypto industry that could capitalize on the shutdown and a recent wave of increasingly user-friendly crypto payment infrastructure products to create a platform that won’t break the bank. will not collapse under the influence of payment providers.

OnlyFans, who tried to raise to a unicorn valuation and struggled to do so despite huge earnings, didn’t mince words on the reasoning for today’s fundamental change. These modifications are in accordance with the requests of our banking partners and payment providers, a OnlyFans news statement partially read.

Despite the continued destigmatization of popular cultures of sex work and adult content, banking institutions are still inherently conservative and reluctant to manage the money flowing through these platforms. Most of the operators of these platforms are forced to face a constant unease that their platforms could one day lose favor with these providers and lose everything instantly. Meanwhile, the vice clauses present in many VC firms also prevent them from operating in these spaces and prevent these platforms from accessing growth capital. It’s clear that adult content platforms are unlikely to ever have a friendly relationship with these financial institutions, and it’s probably time for the platforms – and the creators who use them – to move on.

In many ways, OnlyFans throwing porn seems like an outright betrayal of their creator network, and it’s something these creators are sure to remember as they embrace all the imitators emerging in their wake. They’ll likely turn to new platforms with renewed skepticism about how they’ll handle payment provider dead ends, but there likely won’t be a different outcome for ambitious platforms looking to grow. It would likely be a different situation for crypto-native platforms, but given the low adoption, creators are still at significant risk of adopting a platform where their fans might not know how to pay for the content. .

The porn industry has embraced crypto payments, albeit slowly. In 2018, Pornhub first announced that it would start accepting cryptocurrency payments. Fast forward to 2020, when Visa and Mastercard ditched the platform; now crypto payments and ACH bank transfers are the only ways to pay for its premium subscription service. There are already a few crypto platform players in this space, like CumRocket and SpankChain, targeting a niche audience (and likely in need of a rebranding), but with heavyweight OnlyFans on the line. gap, there could in fact be a space for an existing or upstart actor to innovate and conquer that market.

The real challenge is to make it easier for new users to onboard both a new platform and potentially their first crypto wallet – while still complying with regulatory guidelines – at a time when more conventional web payment structures have become. so streamlined and free adult content is just still so prolific. Know your customer’s (KYC) guidelines that cause users to upload their passport or driver’s license to verify that crypto purchases are probably not the easiest to integrate. until their first portfolio is decoupled from the platform integration process, there are many benefits to be realized.

Porn has always been a kind of launching pad for new technologies. While the popularity of crypto has grown in recent months and has almost eclipsed the $ 2 trillion in total assets, the penetration of crypto among the apps that people actually use remains extremely low. As new solutions and startups appear aimed at demystifying the buying and sending of crypto, it seems there is a chance that the industry is the perfect place to fill the void left by the release of OnlyFans. and build a more innovative platform in its image that goes all-in crypto.