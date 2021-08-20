Department stores won’t solve Amazon’s 13% growth problem

The Amazon.com, Inc. BHM1 distribution center is seen before sunrise on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, … [+] Alabama. – Votes are slated to be counted on March 29, 2021 on whether to form the first Amazon US union, in a warehouse in Alabama, after a historic five-month David vs. Goliath campaign. “I am proud of the Amazon workers who stood up and said enough,” said Joshua Brewer, local president of Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



Amazon stock has lost 15.7% of its value since its peak on July 30, wiping out $ 300 billion in market capitalization.

Is the the Wall Street newspaper signal that Amazon is considering selling clothing and housewares in boxes similar to those in a department store, a buying opportunity, or a signal that Amazon’s best days are behind it?

The answer depends on the ability of new CEO Andy Jassy to solve Amazon’s big growth problem. How? ‘Or’ What? Amazon forecasts growth in the range of 10% to 16% for the quarter ending in September, a significant slowdown from its average annual revenue growth rate of 27.4% in the decade ending 2020 .

Nothing on the horizon suggests that he has a solution in hand. Moving the Amazons into department stores strikes me as a minor experience rather than a big gamble in a new and growing market.

Unfortunately for Amazon investors, it could be some time before investors have a clue of what could be catalyzing a rise in its shares.

(I have no financial interest in the securities mentioned in this article).

Amazons department store type stores

Amazon plans to operate retail spaces that are 30% the size of typical department stores. Located in Ohio and California, the 30,000-square-foot stores will sell clothing and housewares and facilitate trade, the Journal noted, citing unnamed company sources.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

This move is full of irony since Amazon’s online retailing has helped drive many department stores out of business. As the Journal noted, the news of these store openings comes after years of gaining market share from big box operators that have helped push many people out of business.

Indeed, after overtaking Walmart to become the largest clothing seller in the United States, Amazon’s online shopping service helped accelerate the downfall of mall operators and other once-physical store empires. powerful, according to the Journal.

The reason Amazon prevailed over these department stores was because it offered consumers a relatively wide choice, generally competitive prices, reliable delivery, a straightforward checkout process, easy product returns, and a reputation for continuing to sell. ‘to improve.

Latest results and advice from Amazon

After experiencing a surge in demand in 2020 during the pandemic, Amazon is slowing down. As I wrote last month, in its second quarter report, Amazon missed the top of its revenue forecast for the first time in two years. And the midpoint of its forecast for 13% third-quarter revenue growth would be Amazon’s slowest growth rate in 20 years, the Journal noted.

Bezos left a company that disappointed many expectations in the second quarter. Its second-quarter revenue rose 27% to over $ 113 billion, but it was $ 2.4 billion lower than analysts expected and much slower than the 41% increase. from which it benefited in the second quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter, Amazon estimated revenue of between $ 106 billion and $ 112 billion, the midpoint of which represents growth of 13%, or about $ 10 billion below the consensus estimate.

Amazon’s fundamental problem is that its fast-growing Other and AWS businesses are too small to compensate for its slowing growth in online sales.

Its online stores have slowed down considerably. Sales at Amazon’s online stores grew only 13% in the quarter to $ 53.16 billion, from $ 45.9 billion a year ago in the same quarter, while analysts expected averaging $ 57.35 billion, according to FactSet, MarketWatch noted.

Two of its non-e-commerce companies have done well. For example, Amazons other unit 7% of total revenue selling subscriptions and advertising increased 87%.

AWS Revenue 13% of Amazon’s total revenue rose 37% to $ 14.81 billion, 601 million more than analysts estimated. Unfortunately, AWS’s operating profit margin fell three percentage points due to pricing pressure, Bloomberg noted.

However, until its online stores grow faster or those faster growing businesses become much larger, Amazon’s stock could be in the penalty bench.

Amazon’s review with physical stores

Are department stores a significant new source of growth? Based on his background in physical retail, I don’t think so.

After all, as Amazon opened bookstores, grocery stores, and other physical spaces, it struggled for decades in in-store retailing. Indeed, after trying to run the online grocery store, in 2017, Amazon decided that acquiring Whole Foods was the way to go.

Department stores have been in decline for 30 years, as the Journal noted, A generation ago, department stores accounted for 10% of retail sales. Until there [in 2021], they represent less than 1%.

To be fair, Amazon thinks mini-department stores could help it sell more clothes. In 2019, Amazon offered to partner with some American clothing brands … by opening large-scale stores that would showcase their products.

Amazon found that stores which account for 85% of retail sales, noted Quartz will help consumers choose the right size and fit items before buying a challenge for selling clothing online. Amazon also believes such stores could give it a chance to expose shoppers to its devices such as smart speakers, Kindle and other products.

In general, the sales growth of Amazon’s physical stores has not been impressive. Over the past two years, revenues from Amazon’s physical store segment, dominated by Whole Foods, have declined, noted. Bloomberg.

They fell about 5% in 2020 as its online shopping boomed. In the second quarter, things improved with segment sales up 11%, according to the Journal.

Why Best Buy



BBY

Has an advantage over Amazon

If Amazon is to be successful with brick-and-mortar stores, it must outshine winners like Best Buy. As I wrote in Goliath Strikes Back, Best Buy has performed well in recent years as it has enabled its sellers to offer consumers competitive prices and exceptional service.

Plus, the Best Buys store network is a 15-minute drive from the typical American house. Since they can order online and pick up what they order the same day from a store, consumers typically get what they want faster than ordering online from Amazon.

I wonder if Amazon will be able to do better than Best Buy when it comes to empowering its staff to serve customers and building a network of stores that can accelerate order fulfillment to exceed that. that Best Buy currently provides.

Why Amazon’s inventory could continue to decline

All is not pessimistic. If Amazon grows much faster than it had guided in the third quarter, its stocks could soar. In addition, Morningstar sets a price target of $ 4,200 as the company continues to add capacity at a breakneck pace to meet customer demand and overnight delivery, albeit slowly. nearly doubled its footprint in the past 18 months.

In general, analysts remain bullish on the stock, but lowered expectations in August. For Amazon’s current quarter, the average profit estimate fell about 16.5% over the past month. The revenue consensus fell nearly $ 6.5 billion, or 5.5%, over the same period, noted Bloomberg.

To keep growing, Amazon needs to grow at least twice as fast as expected for the current quarter. Opening mini stores will not close the growth gap.