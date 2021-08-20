



DENVER (CBS4) – If you are departing from Denver International Airport on Friday morning, it is advisable to get there earlier. This was after a circuit breaker caused the loss of power to four of the underground trains overnight. As a result, huge lines of travelers waiting to go to their halls were seen at 8:30 am inside the airport. About 200 people were on the trains at 12:30 a.m. when this happened, and no one was injured. They got stuck on the trains for about 4 minutes. Then, emergency personnel had to start escorting people on foot through the rail tunnels. Although some trains are apparently still running, delays of one hour for trips between the terminal and the halls, or more, are to be expected early Friday morning. Emergency repairs on the train to the gates are expected to be completed by mid-morning. Trains run at reduced capacity. Passengers could experience up to 1 hour delay in their journey from the terminal to the halls. Use the A-Bridge security checkpoint if exiting an A gate – Denver International Airport (@DENAirport) August 20, 2021 The departure of at least one plane was delayed while the crew waited for travelers who were late in arriving at the gate due to the train problem. They held the plane for 30 minutes because they were missing 35 passengers – L (@ landon1988) August 20, 2021 Airport officials said they plan to fix the issues by mid-morning and apologized on Twitter, writing “We wish a gateway to the halls was created when the airport was down. built 26 years ago. However, problems like this are very rare on the train to the gates. We apologize for the delay in maintenance. The airport ran into problems on Thursday when the FAA issued a ground stop due to stormy weather in and around the Denver metro area. Additional resources The FlightAware.com website continually tracks flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport, which carries the airport code DEN and is known to Colorado residents as DIA. Get up-to-date information on DEN flights at flightaware.com. Visit the DIA website on flydenver.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/08/20/trains-denver-international-airport-power-issue/

