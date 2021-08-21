Business
AI / ML Innovations announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
August 20, 2021 The press wire – AI / ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML) (CNSX: AIML.CN) (OTC: AIMLF) (AIML or the Company), a company committed to acquiring and advancing artificial intelligence / machine learning technologies that meet the pressing needs of society, is pleased to announces that it is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
AIML is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (also known as Deutsche Boerse AG), one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, under WKN: A2QMBE and the symbol: 42FB. The company’s shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: AIML, and continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol: AIMLF
Listing in Frankfurt will increase the visibility of the Company among European investors and allow institutional and individual investors across Europe to participate more easily in the AIML stock market.
“We are very excited to improve access to our actions for our growing subscribers across the European Union,” said Tim Daniels, President of AI / ML Innovations Inc. “As we expand our corporate footprint in Europe, thanks to our investment in France based at Tech2Heal, we are seeing a corresponding increase in the interest of European investors who will benefit from our listing in Frankfurt. “
In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with the Swiss-based advisor, Pro Return AG, to provide AIML with international capital markets advisory services. Pro Return will focus on international markets with the aim of introducing institutional investors to fund the company, with advisory services to include a review of the company’s business plans, corporate presentations and general corporate documents. business development. The contract is expected to run for a period of 17 months, from August 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, at a cost of 23,530 per month. Pro Return AG is independent from AIML.
About IA / ML Innovations Inc.
AI / ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the growing areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with a focus on investments digital health and wellness companies leveraging AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery throughout continuum of health. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge, Tech2Health and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding areas of growth, to the benefit of all stakeholders in the Company. AI / MLs shares are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIML” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the AIMLF.
On behalf of the board of directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman
For more information on AI / ML innovations:
For detailed information, please visit the AI / ML website at https://aiml-innovations.com/
or documents filed by the Company at www.sedar.com.
For more information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected]
Presentations:
Investor slideshow: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ
Neither CSE nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautions and forward-looking statements
Certain information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition from other industry players, the ‘impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependency subject to regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of this information, although believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and that forward-looking statements should not be relied on unduly. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.
