Corsair Partnering Corporation Announces Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Shares and Warrants Effective August 23, 2021 | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 20, 2021– Corsair Partnering Corporation (NYSE: CORS) (the Company), a blank check company sponsored by a subsidiary of Corsair Capital, today announced that effective August 23, 2021, unitholders sold under the Company’s initial public offering may elect to trade the Company’s Class A common shares and the warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Class A common shares and the separate warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CORS and CORS WS, respectively. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CORS.U. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and warrants. Corsair Partnering Corporation is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) formed to identify a company with which to partner in order to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, purchase actions, a reorganization or a similar partnership operation with one or more companies, which the Company calls a partnership operation. Corsair Partnering Corporation intends to focus on companies that are market leading financial or commercial services franchises and have strong management teams, demonstrated opportunities for continued growth, an economy of durable and proven unit, and present an opportunity to generate value through technology and innovation. Evercore Group LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. acted as book managers for the offering. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Evercore Group LLC, attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10005, at (888) 474-0200 or by sending an email request to ecm. .prospectus @ evercore.com and BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, at (800) 294-1322 or by email at [email protected] com. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of these titles in no condition. or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, particularly with respect to the search for an initial partnership transaction. No guarantee can be given that the product offered will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the Company. the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005345/en/ CONTACT: Investor contact [email protected] Media contact David Millar / Dania Al-Qattan Sard Verbinnen & Co. [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Corsair Partnering Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 20/08/2021 16:05 / DISC: 20/08/2021 16:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005345/en

