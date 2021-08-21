HKEX to launch A-share index futures in October

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s IPO of an A-share index futures contract in October will strengthen Hong Kong’s capital markets and give it an advantage over Singapore, as international investors previously used futures contracts in Hong Kong. the city-state to hedge their risk of investing in mainland stocks, market observers said.

The Hong Kong scholarships and compensation (HKEX) will introduce the new A-share index futures from October 18, the exchange operator said on Friday, after obtaining approval from the Securities and Futures Commission to launch the product. This is the first launch of A-share index derivatives in the city.

The operator of Asia’s largest stock exchange says it has entered into a new licensing deal with a global index provider MSCI to launch the new MSCI China A 50 Connect Index-based futures contract, which tracks the performance of 50 key Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks available through Stock Connect.

The new offering will provide a hedging tool for international investors who trade yuan-denominated stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. This is seen as a blow to the Singapore Stock Exchange, which has ceased hosting more than two dozen futures products since February last year, after ending a 23-year relationship with MSCI. Singapore, however, still has A-share index futures that track the FTSE China index.

“The new contract is a major milestone in the development of Hong Kong’s capital markets, strengthening its position as a center for financial risk management and access to the internationally important Chinese market,” said Ashley Alder, Managing Director General of the SFC, in a statement announcing the approval of the new product by the regulatory body.

“This A-share index futures contract provides an important new risk management tool for the growing number of global investors participating in the Chinese A-share market, including those who trade through the Hong Kong market. Stock Connect mechanism, ”Alder said.

HKEX has already launched a total of 41 derivative products based on the MSCI indices.

CEO of HKEX Nicolas aguzin said the new futures product “marks a key step in continuing our plans to build a suite of equity derivatives from mainland China offshore to Hong Kong.”

This “further strengthens our long-term partnership with MSCI and reflects our commitment to develop Hong Kong as Asia’s leading derivatives hub, by expanding the breadth and depth of our product offering in Hong Kong,” Aguzin added.

China’s importance in the global investment market continues to grow. The country’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets index increased from 18% in December 2009 to 34% in August 2021.

“As part of our commitment to empower global investors to better manage their portfolios, we are very pleased to extend our partnership with HKEX through this new licensing agreement,” said Henry Fernandez, President and CEO of MSCI.

Average daily northbound revenue via stock connect, which refers to international investors’ trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks via HKEX – rose 54% to a record 114.4 billion yuan ($ 17.65 billion) in the first half of this year, according to data from HKEX. .

Brokers welcomed the launch of the new futures product.

“Anything that brings extra cash is good,” said David Friedland, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Interactive Brokers. “The volume of trading in stocks and index futures and other derivatives will increase due to the launch of new products,” he said.

Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities, said that with the launch of such products by HKEX, investors who traded A-share index futures in Singapore will now do so through Hong Kong.

Separately, the SFC said on Friday it has decided to move forward with its proposal that fund managers annually disclose and review the processes they use to account for climate risks in their investment decisions and risk management.

The SFC said it would give fund companies 12 to 15 months to comply.

Those managing assets worth HK $ 8 billion ($ 1.02 billion) or more will be asked to provide greenhouse gas emissions data on the underlying investments of their products and at the fund level. They should also develop a plan within a “reasonable” timeframe to assess the resilience of their investment strategies to varying degrees of global warming in the future.

Fund houses below the threshold will be subject to less stringent requirements.

Additional reporting by Eric Ng

