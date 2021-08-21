Business
Wells Fargo & Company declares cash dividends on its preferred shares
SAN FRANCISCO, August 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 10 series of preferred shares.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 18.75 per share has been declared on its 7.50% perpetual non-cumulative convertible Class A preferred shares, Series L, with liquidation preference of $ 1,000 per share, which are traded at the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series O, with a liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.32031 per custodian share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series O preferred share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 365.63 per share was declared on its Class A perpetual fixed to float 5.85% preferred shares, Series Q, liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.36563 per custodian share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series Q preferred share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 414.06 per share was declared on its Class A Perpetual Fixed to 6.625% Floating Preferred Shares Series R with a liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.41406 per Custodian Share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series R Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series X, with liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.34375 per Custodian Share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series X Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 351.56 per share was declared on its 5.625% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series Y, with liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.35156 per custodian share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series Y preferred share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrY”. The Series Y dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 296.88 per share was declared on its 4.75% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series Z, liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.29688 per Custodian Share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series Z Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrZ”. The Series Z dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 293.75 per share was declared on its 4.70% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series AA, with a liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.29375 per Custodian Share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series AA Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrA”. The Series AA dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 273.44 per share was declared on its 4.375% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series CC, with liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.27344 per Custodian Share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series CC Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrC”. The Series CC dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
A quarterly cash dividend of $ 141.67 per share was declared on its 4.25% Class A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, Series DD, with liquidation preference of $ 25,000 per share. This dividend is equal to $ 0.14167 per Custodian Share, each representing an interest of 1 / 1,000 in a Series DD Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrD”. The Series DD dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company with approximately $ 1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serving one in three US households and over 10% of small businesses in the US , and is the leading mid-market banking provider. in the United States We offer a diverse set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance services, through our four featured business segments: banking and home credit. consumption, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management Management.
