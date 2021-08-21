How cryptocurrency is different from the stock market





NEW DELHI: Since the advent of cryptocurrency in 2009 in the trading world, its popularity has grown in popularity at an alarming rate.

As cryptocurrency continues to intrigue investors, many people often confuse the crypto market with the stock exchange.

Here is a list of some of the basic differences between the two.

Buying cryptocurrencies vs buying stocks / bonds: On the stock exchange, stocks can be bought and traded in two ways.

First, stocks and bonds are listed and sold by companies for the first time in the primary market. Then, in the secondary market, these stocks and bonds are traded with other investors on stock exchanges like BSE or NASDAQ. The prospects for returns and risks are determined by the investment method chosen by the investor.

In cryptocurrency, trading is done by buying and selling digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum with INR, dollars, pound, etc. A crypto asset is first purchased with the local currency and crypto investors directly begin to explore and trade to earn profit.

Trading platforms: India stock market has 8 established trading platforms. Among these, NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) represent the maximum number of exchanges in the country. In the case of cryptocurrency, there are online trading platforms like ZebPay that are growing rapidly and are gaining a foothold in the emerging crypto market in India.

Profit control factors: The stock and crypto markets are controlled by demand and supply factors created by sellers and buyers. The stock market is further affected by a multitude of factors such as political events, natural disasters, sporting events, etc. This is due to the interdependence of the banking system and government regulations that govern the stock market.

Volatility and market: The crypto exchange is a hugely lucrative trading option that is fraught with risk due to its nascent market. This makes crypto extremely volatile and therefore a source of fast and high returns. In comparison, the stock market is a very stable, established and diverse trading market where returns on investment are relatively easier to trace and predict.

Decentralized vs centralized trading: Due to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, its operations and transactions cannot be controlled or viewed by the central bank, authorities or manipulated by intermediaries. This decentralization offers great transparency and control to crypto users. However, profits generated by trading crypto assets are also subject to capital gains tax under the income tax law.

The stock market in India, however, operates under the centralized regulation of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to combat mismanagement and prevent fraud.

Last but not the least, due to the way it works online and the lack of strict controls, cryptocurrency trading is available 247 which makes it easier and more accessible. The stock market has limited access due to strict hours and a few extended hours of operation. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

