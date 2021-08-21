UPDATE 2-Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Launch MSCI China A Stock Futures in October





(Addition of MSCI quotation, additional details) HONG KONG, Aug. 20 (Reuters) – The Hong Kong stock operator has announced that it will launch its first derivative product based on onshore Chinese equities, which its partner, index provider MSCI, said would help resolve a major problem for international institutions investing in China. The new futures contract, which will launch in October, will be based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, which is made up of 50 of the largest A-shares – Chinese land-traded stocks – including at least two stocks from each industry sector, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement. International investors have increased their exposure to land-listed Chinese equities in recent years, but often complain about having limited access to derivatives like futures to manage their risk. MSCI here this is a factor preventing them from increasing the weighting of Chinese A shares in their benchmarks. The launch of MSCI China A index futures in Hong Kong is a positive step towards addressing one of the four market accessibility issues highlighted by global investors, Henry Fernandez, chairman, told reporters. Managing Director of MSCI. HKEX and MSCI have been trying to launch such a product for several years, after signing an agreement in March 2019 to launch Chinese A-share futures, subject to regulatory approval. The plan at the time was to launch futures contracts based on a different benchmark, the Company’s MSCI China A Index 421, but this was replaced by the new product. The news is a boost for HKEX, which has tried for years to diversify its income by avoiding stock trading fees. HKEX last year launched several futures and options contracts in Asian and emerging markets also under a licensing agreement with MSCI. Regional rival Singapore Exchange is currently offering an A-share futures contract. In a separate statement released on Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the launch of the new product would help attract more long-term foreign capital into mainland Chinese stocks. The CSRC said that it and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission have improved their cooperation mechanisms related to the supervision of derivatives to enable the launch of the new product. The Chinese regulator has also said it will deepen reforms in the Chinese index futures market, in order to promote the coordinated development of onshore and offshore derivatives markets. (Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai Editing by Jane Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)

