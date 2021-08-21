US stocks close higher in rally led by Nasdaq, but still register losses for the week





U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Friday, but still ended with losses for the week amid fears over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the looming decline in Federal Reserve bond purchases and China’s restrictions on its economy.

Friday’s rally was broad, with tech stocks among leaders in the S&P 500 and even Energy catching a bid after a week of dwindling for the sector as oil prices plummeted.

How did the benchmarks trade? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.65%

increased by 225.96 points, or 0.7%, to 35,120.08.

The S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.81%

climbed 35.87 points, 0.8%, to 4,441.67.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

+ 1.19%

rose 172.87 points, or 1.2%, to 14,714.66. Major markets ended mixed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting small gains, while small cap Russell 2000 ended down 1.2%. Over the week, the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%, the Dow Jones fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%, while the Russell 2000 RUT small cap index,

+1.65%

fell 2.5%. What drove the markets? The buy of the week’s downside was in play on Friday, with investors recovering information technology shares SP500.45,

+1.30%

and turning to the besieged energy SP500.10,

+ 0.28%

and financial SP500.40,

+ 0.62% ,

among the worst weekly performances. The liquidity tidal wave is so powerful, so vast, that the bearish buying mentality is the dominant force right now, said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management, at a phone interview on Friday. Information technology and communications services are among the dominant areas of the Friday trading market, he said, like last year when COVID-19 was raging and home actions were in the lead. rankings. The energy sector fell 7.3% this week, while financials were down 2.3%, according to FactSet data. Consumer Products SP500.30,

+ 0.18%

increased 0.4% for the week, health care SP500.35,

+ 0.51%

climbed 1.8%, and utilities SP500.55,

+ 1.22%

gained 1.8%, which are largely defensive games. Technology, meanwhile, has erased its weekly slide. It’s a little hard to get excited about stocks, especially US large caps, as valuations are quite comprehensive, said Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at wealth management firm Glenmede, during a telephone interview on Friday. But Glenmede still has an appetite for risk, he said, targeting areas such as small-cap and international equities as well as real estate investment trusts. Researchers from Capital Economics said delta spreads continue to weigh on prices, especially in the commodities complex. Commodity prices fell mainly this week on the back of a stronger US dollar as well as growing concerns about the outlook for demand, economists at Capital Economics wrote in a note on Friday. Throughout the week, concerns about a sharp increase in US COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths dampened optimism, as the daily average of new cases in the US over the past seven days rose. to 143,827 on Thursday, up 44% from two weeks ago and the most since Feb. 1, according toa New York Times tracker. The change in skin tone of the viral spread is causing some members of the Fed to rethink their reduction strategies. Indeed, Dallas Federal Reserve Chairman Rob Kaplan has said he may reconsider his call for the central bank to quickly start cutting its $ 120 billion monthly purchases of treasury and government securities. Mortgage-backed securities if it appears that the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus is slowing the growing economy. Slowing the spread is in all of our interests, and we are currently in a negative trend, Kaplan said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday. Kaplan said the delta variant caused him to have an open mind on the path to monetary policy. He called the delta variant the great imponderable in Outlook. The remarks by Kaplan, who is a more hawkish Fed official, could help push markets up on Friday, according to Donabedian. Just days ago, the release of the minutes from the Fed’s policy meeting indicated that consensus was set to start declining this year, he said, and some investors could now see the possibility that the central bank can adjust its thinking. What we’ve told clients is that the first half of the year has been nirvana, with above-average gains and very low market volatility, said Donabedian of CIBC Private Wealth of Baltimore. We were in a bull market, but it will be a tougher job in the second half of the year. The Cboe VIX volatility index,

-14.35% ,

often referred to by its ticker symbol VIX, a measure of the stock market’s implied volatility, surged on Friday morning, while the U.S. dollar DXY,

-0.12%

hit a new nine-month high. The VIX was down about 15% by the end of Friday’s session, according to FactSet data. Which companies were the center of attention? Actions of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II MUDS fell 2.8% after the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, said the merger deal that would have made The Topps Company public was mutually terminated.

Actions of Deere & Co.

OF,

-2.10%

fell 2.1% after the maker of construction, agricultural and lawn care equipment reported fiscal third quarter profit that more than doubled and was well above expectations, and raised its net profit outlook for the full year.

Foot Locker Inc.

FL,

+ 7.26%

shares jumped 7.3% after the sports retailer reported second-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations.

FL, shares jumped 7.3% after the sports retailer reported second-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations. LumiraDx Ltd. and SPAC CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. said on Friday that the value of their merger deal to bring LumiraDx to the stock exchange was reduced by 40%, citing various considerations including the recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies and declining test volumes COVID-19. How did the other assets behave? The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y T-bill rose nearly 2 basis points to 1.259% on Friday, but fell 3.8 basis points for the week. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, fell 0.1% and traded around a nine-month high.

Oil futures fell for a seventh consecutive day, the US benchmark CL00, settling nearly 2.2% lower to $ 63.32 per barrel for a weekly decline of nearly 9 %. GC00 gold futures rose 0.05% to $ 1,784 an ounce.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600SXXP closed 0.3% higher, but was still down 1.5% for the week. London’s FTSE 100UKX rose 0.4%, but saw a weekly decline of 1.8%.

In Asia, the Hong Kongers Hang Seng Hong Kong: HSI suffered another tough session, falling 1.8% with the index now 19% below its February high due to continued regulatory crackdown in China. China passed a strict data privacy law on Friday that is due to go into effect in November. Meanwhile, the Shanghai CompositeSHCOMP lost 1.1% and the Japanese Nikkei 225NIK lost 1%. Steve Goldstein contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-futures-drop-on-worries-over-u-s-and-china-11629450962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos