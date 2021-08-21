China Telecom jumps 34% in Shanghai debut, defying market weakness





People are seen at a booth of China Telecom during an exhibition at the China Internet Conference in Beijing, China on July 13, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang

China Telecom Raised $ 7.3 Billion in 2021 World’s Largest Listing

Stocks soar as larger blue chip index slips 2%

Speculators May Have Helped Boost China Telecom Analyst SHANGHAI, Aug.20 (Reuters) – China Telecom Corp jumped 34% on its Shanghai debut on Friday, defying a bear market after raising $ 7.3 billion in the world’s largest stock quote so far this year. Shares of the Chinese telecommunications giant, which is blacklisted by the U.S. government due to suspected ties to the Chinese military, rose 5.7% and rose as much as the stock market’s 44% limit on new actions before giving up certain gains. The stock closed the session at 6.11 yuan, up from an offer price of 4.53 yuan, in a remarkable rise in a weak market that saw the Chinese blue chip index lose nearly 2%. “When money is hard to come by elsewhere, newly listed China Telecom easily becomes the target of speculators,” said Li Runze, analyst at Soochow Securities. The rally was not driven by fundamentals, he added, as Hong Kong-listed shares of China Telecom (0728.HK) fell nearly 5% on Friday, trading at just half of the price of their Shanghai counterparts. Liam Zhou, founder of the Shanghai-based hedge fund Minority Asset Management (MAM), said that in the short term, China Telecom’s share price in Shanghai will also likely benefit from the so-called “green shoe” over-allocation mechanism, as well as as its state shareholders. The deal is the largest listing of A shares since PetroChina Co Ltd’s $ 8.9 billion free float (601857.SS) in Shanghai in 2007, according to data from Refinitiv. China Telecom, which was launched on the US stock exchange in May, raised 47.1 billion yuan ($ 7.3 billion) in Shanghai as it expanded its funding channel in its country. In its Shanghai offer, China Telecom – the country’s largest fixed-line operator – has attracted around 20 strategic investors, including tech giant Huawei, data security company DBAPPSecurity Co (688023.SS) and Bilibili Inc . The debut follows a growing number of U.S.-listed Chinese companies selling shares publicly in Hong Kong or mainland China amid Sino-U.S. Tensions. State rival China Mobile also applied to be listed in Shanghai, while a unit of the China United Network Communications Group (China Unicom) was listed in 2002. BLACKLIST “These companies have a lot of money and there is a goal for high payout ratios,” said Travis Lundy, analyst at Quiddity Advisors, who posts on Smartkarma. “They still have revenue and profit growth to come, they are stable… which will make them attractive to investors.” China Telecom’s debut comes days after the company announced a 27.2% rise in first-half profits. It also pledged to increase the cash dividend ratio to 70% or more within three years of listing in Shanghai. The New York Stock Exchange delisted China Telecom, China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK), (0941.HK) and China Unicom Holdings from the stock exchange after the three companies were blacklisted under the former Trump administration in November. from last year. The three companies were part of a list of 31 companies in which the United States has blocked investments because the government said they were owned or controlled by the Chinese military. Earlier this week, Chinese securities regulators accepted a domestic listing application from China Mobile, which aims to raise 56 billion yuan. China United Network Communications Ltd < 600050.SS>, a unit of China United Network Communications Group, went public in Shanghai in 2002. ($ 1 = 7.7910 Hong Kong dollars) Report from the Shanghai Newsroom and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sam Holmes and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

