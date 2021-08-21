Gig workers’ advocacy groups react to court ruling that Proposition 22 is’ unconstitutional ‘





Uber UBER Elevator ELEVATOR The prop. 22 is a controversial voting measure that was approved by a majority of California voters in November 2020. It allows companies such asand DoorDash to classify their drivers and couriers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to benefits such as health care coverage, paid time off and the right to bargain collectively.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch on Friday ruled that Proposition 22 was “unconstitutional” and “unenforceable” because a section of the measure limits the ability of future legislatures to change the law.

“A ban on legislation allowing collective bargaining by application-based drivers does not promote the right to work as an independent contractor, protect labor flexibility, or provide minimum standards of safety at work and compensation for these workers, ”Roesch wrote in his ruling. “It only seems to protect the economic interest of network companies to have a divided and non-unionized workforce, which is not a stated goal of the legislation.”

Shona Clarkson, lead organizer of Gig Workers Rising, a labor rights campaign representing 10,000 concert workers who oppose Proposition 22, said the judge’s ruling was a step in the right direction.

“This is an incredible step in our fight against Proposition 22 and a victory for concert workers,” Clarkson told CNN Business on Saturday. “We know it was just a decision. It’s not over, but I couldn’t be happier. It’s amazing.” Mobile Workers Alliance organizer Jerome Gage also praised the judge’s decision. The Gage group represents 10,000 application-based drivers in Southern California. “I was a little relieved,” Gage said of the judge’s decision on Saturday. “I know this is going to be the start of a very long fight. Uber and Lyft are going to continue this fight, but we’re going to outlast them.” Uber did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Saturday. Lyft referred the comment to a representative of the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition, or PADS, whose members support Prop. 22. PADS spokesman Geoff Vetter told CNN Business the judge’s ruling was a “scandalous” affront to the majority of California voters who backed the ballot measure less than a year ago. “We will file an immediate appeal and are confident the appeals court will uphold Prop. 22,” Vetter told CNN Business via email. DoorDash also denounced the judge’s ruling, saying it would prevent the firm’s contract couriers from “maintaining the independence that is so vital to them”, if the judgment is upheld on appeal. “This decision is not only bad, but a direct attack on the independence of the Dashers. It will not hold up,” Door Dash spokesman Taylor Bennett said of the judge’s decision. Both sides of the debate agreed that Proposition 22 will remain in effect until the appeal process is exhausted. Clarkson said she expects the case to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Clarkson said his group plans to hold a protest outside the home of Door Dash CEO Tony Xu in about two weeks to demand that the company increase transparency on driver salaries and tips. Xu became the second highest paid tech CEO last year, according to Insider. Clarkson said the company’s drivers also wanted to end unfair dismissals known as “deactivations” by creating a due process system when customers or restaurants file complaints and to address health and labor concerns. security related to Covid-19, in particular by paying drivers for the time they spend. move on to clean their cars. “We will continue to organize in California and across the country to hold these companies accountable and earn the pay,” Clarkson said. “The fight is not over until we win.”

