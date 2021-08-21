Business
Jim Cramer sees promise in stocks from grill makers Traeger and Weber
CNBC’s Jim Cramer spoke positively on the shares of two new grill makers, Traeger and Weber, on Thursday, but said rivals differ on how investors should understand before making the decision to buy shares.
“I think it’s a good time for the entire grill industry, so as with barbecue… it’s all about taste,” said the host of “Mad Money”, noting that the industry was helped by the renewed interest in outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you want a fast-growing grill game, Traeger is the way to go. If you want a more mature, ‘stable Eddie’ grill stock that I think is going to do well over time, go with Weber. “said Cramer.
Traeger ended Thursday’s session at $ 25.78 per share. While it’s above her IPO price of $ 18 from late July, the stock has fallen in recent days since it hit $ 32.59 on August 10.
Weber’s shares closed at $ 15.69 apiece on Thursday, about 12% above their IPO price of $ 14. Weber’s shares traded at $ 20.44 on August 10, which was the company’s third trading session since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
Cramer said he liked the way Traeger, known for its wood pellet grill, generated nearly a quarter of its income from so-called consumables last year. This includes wood pellets, but also rubs and sauces for meats.
On the flip side, Cramer said Weber has an edge in the all-important area of direct-to-consumer sales, which generates higher margins by cutting out middlemen. Direct-to-consumer sales represent more than 20% of Weber’s revenue in 2020, compared to 7% for Traeger, Cramer said.
Cramer said investors considering buying shares of either company should keep in mind that applying traditional valuation metrics to Traeger and Weber is a bit of a challenge right now. because “we do not yet have clear estimates” for the key financial figures.
“But it’s pretty clear that Traeger is trading at a significant premium over Weber.… However, given its faster growth rate, it deserves to trade at a premium,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/jim-cramer-sees-promise-in-stocks-of-grill-makers-traeger-and-weber-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]