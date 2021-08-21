Jim Cramer sees promise in stocks from grill makers Traeger and Weber

CNBC’s Jim Cramer spoke positively on the shares of two new grill makers, Traeger and Weber, on Thursday, but said rivals differ on how investors should understand before making the decision to buy shares.

“I think it’s a good time for the entire grill industry, so as with barbecue… it’s all about taste,” said the host of “Mad Money”, noting that the industry was helped by the renewed interest in outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you want a fast-growing grill game, Traeger is the way to go. If you want a more mature, ‘stable Eddie’ grill stock that I think is going to do well over time, go with Weber. “said Cramer.

Traeger ended Thursday’s session at $ 25.78 per share. While it’s above her IPO price of $ 18 from late July, the stock has fallen in recent days since it hit $ 32.59 on August 10.

Weber’s shares closed at $ 15.69 apiece on Thursday, about 12% above their IPO price of $ 14. Weber’s shares traded at $ 20.44 on August 10, which was the company’s third trading session since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cramer said he liked the way Traeger, known for its wood pellet grill, generated nearly a quarter of its income from so-called consumables last year. This includes wood pellets, but also rubs and sauces for meats.

On the flip side, Cramer said Weber has an edge in the all-important area of ​​direct-to-consumer sales, which generates higher margins by cutting out middlemen. Direct-to-consumer sales represent more than 20% of Weber’s revenue in 2020, compared to 7% for Traeger, Cramer said.

Cramer said investors considering buying shares of either company should keep in mind that applying traditional valuation metrics to Traeger and Weber is a bit of a challenge right now. because “we do not yet have clear estimates” for the key financial figures.

“But it’s pretty clear that Traeger is trading at a significant premium over Weber.… However, given its faster growth rate, it deserves to trade at a premium,” he said.