Southwest Evaluates Schedule Changes, Apologizes To Staff After Complaints

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 heads for the departure gate after touching down at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, April 6, 2021.

Southwest Airlines apologized to staff on Friday after their unions complained about grueling schedules this summer and said they were weighing schedule changes for later this year.

The carrier has added more flights to its schedule compared to some of its competitors, in an effort to capitalize on increased travel demand.

The increase in bookings was a welcome change from “a year ago, but we have to be honest with ourselves: it has also wreaked havoc on our operations and put a lot of pressure on all of you. And for that, I am sincerely sorry. “COO Mike Van de Ven wrote in a staff memo, which was seen by CNBC.

Staff shortages have exacerbated problems such as bad weather for some airlines this summer, adding to flight cancellations and delays. Southwest recorded an on-time arrival rate of 64% between June 1 and August 18, lower than American, Delta and United, according to data from Cirium.

Van de Ven said the carrier “continues to assess our flight schedules in Q4, and we are seriously reviewing flight levels to ensure our flights align with the personnel needed to operate in this more complicated COVID environment. “.

Southwest declined to comment further, but TWU Local 556, which represents the carrier’s flight attendants, told members on Friday evening the airline had reversed course on plans to add 720 more crew assignments. at its September schedules.

The Southwest Pilots Union said Thursday it was considering picketing at U.S. airports over Thanksgiving and Christmas to protest busy schedules, lack of hotels and food options , and other problems. Flight attendants raised similar issues this week.

“We will not follow our traditional staffing models as we reassess where we are in October, November and December,” Van de Ven wrote. “You come first.“

The airline said earlier this week that it was struggling to hire new staff and offered bonuses worth around $ 300 for employee referrals.

Southwest “continues to invest in a very aggressive hiring plan, even with a tight schedule,” Van de Ven said.

Earlier this month, the company lowered its revenue forecast, attributing the rapidly spreading delta variant of Covid-19 to a drop in bookings and an increase in cancellations.

This week, Spirit Airlines said it would cut some of its schedules for the remainder of the third quarter after more than 2,800 cancellations cost the company some $ 50 million.