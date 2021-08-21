Business
Southwest Evaluates Schedule Changes, Apologizes To Staff After Complaints
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 heads for the departure gate after touching down at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, April 6, 2021.
Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images
Southwest Airlines apologized to staff on Friday after their unions complained about grueling schedules this summer and said they were weighing schedule changes for later this year.
The carrier has added more flights to its schedule compared to some of its competitors, in an effort to capitalize on increased travel demand.
The increase in bookings was a welcome change from “a year ago, but we have to be honest with ourselves: it has also wreaked havoc on our operations and put a lot of pressure on all of you. And for that, I am sincerely sorry. “COO Mike Van de Ven wrote in a staff memo, which was seen by CNBC.
Staff shortages have exacerbated problems such as bad weather for some airlines this summer, adding to flight cancellations and delays. Southwest recorded an on-time arrival rate of 64% between June 1 and August 18, lower than American, Delta and United, according to data from Cirium.
Van de Ven said the carrier “continues to assess our flight schedules in Q4, and we are seriously reviewing flight levels to ensure our flights align with the personnel needed to operate in this more complicated COVID environment. “.
Southwest declined to comment further, but TWU Local 556, which represents the carrier’s flight attendants, told members on Friday evening the airline had reversed course on plans to add 720 more crew assignments. at its September schedules.
The Southwest Pilots Union said Thursday it was considering picketing at U.S. airports over Thanksgiving and Christmas to protest busy schedules, lack of hotels and food options , and other problems. Flight attendants raised similar issues this week.
“We will not follow our traditional staffing models as we reassess where we are in October, November and December,” Van de Ven wrote. “You come first.“
The airline said earlier this week that it was struggling to hire new staff and offered bonuses worth around $ 300 for employee referrals.
Southwest “continues to invest in a very aggressive hiring plan, even with a tight schedule,” Van de Ven said.
Earlier this month, the company lowered its revenue forecast, attributing the rapidly spreading delta variant of Covid-19 to a drop in bookings and an increase in cancellations.
This week, Spirit Airlines said it would cut some of its schedules for the remainder of the third quarter after more than 2,800 cancellations cost the company some $ 50 million.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/20/southwest-weighs-4q-schedule-changes-after-labor-unions-complain-about-staff-exhaustion.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]