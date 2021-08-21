Problems persist, flight cuts planned

In a summer plagued by airplane travel problemsSouthwest Airlines has at times struggled more than its competitors, upsetting both travelers and employees.

The airline, which for years has built on its solid reputation as a reliable airline and a pleasant place to work, promised at the end of July that fixes were on their way, but it looks like the issues are far from over and will continue into the fall.

Southwest COO Mike Van de Ven told employees in a note on Friday that the airline continues to face operational challenges and is considering cutting back on fall flights. The latter would mean more flight changes or cancellations for travelers who have already purchased tickets, a problem that persists throughout the pandemic.

“There is no doubt that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Van de Van. “Normally we would start to feel some relief this week as we step out of our peak summer schedule, but that has not happened our operation continues to have unique challenges compared to a ‘normal’ year. , which makes it difficult to forecast or plan our operation. ”

Van de Ven has ticked off a long line of lingering issues related to the pandemic, including hiring issues, delays in connecting travelers and their bags, food and hotels for flight crews and the federal mandate. recently extended the mask, which means that tensions are still high among the passengers.

Van de Ven said Southwest was evaluating its flight schedules for the October-December quarter, which includes the busy holiday season, but did not provide details.

“We are seriously reviewing flight levels to ensure our flights align with the personnel needed to operate in this more complicated COVID environment.”