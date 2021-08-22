Business
Facebook’s most viewed article in early 2021 raised doubts about COVID vaccineExBulletin
Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images
A news article suggesting the COVID-19 vaccine may have been implicated in the death of a doctor was the most viewed link on Facebook in the United States in the first three months of the year.
But Facebook has refrained from publishing a report containing the information, the company admitted on Saturday.
The social media giant prepared the report on the most viewed posts on its platform from January to March 2021, but decided not to publish it “because there were key fixes to the system that we wanted to make. “, spokesperson Andy Stone. tweeted Saturday.
The New York Times first reported the existence of the report shelved on Friday, two days after Facebook released a similar report on Q2 key posts. Facebook executives debated releasing the previous report, but decided to withhold it, fearing it would make the company look bad. Times reported.
Facebook has come under pressure from the Biden administration and other critics who argue it hasn’t done enough to curb the spread of disinformation about the pandemic and vaccines.
“We are guilty of cleaning up our house a bit before we invited from the company. We have been criticized for that and again, it is not unfair,” Stone wrote on Saturday. He said the company decided to release the unpublished document first trimester report because of the interest it had aroused.
But Stone also pointed out that the article raising questions about possible links between the vaccine and death illustrated “how difficult it is to define misinformation.”
While Facebook bans posts that contain false information about COVID and vaccines or that discourage people from getting vaccinated, it considers it more effective to allow people to discuss potential risks and health issues, rather than to ban such content.
The item, written by the South Florida Sunshine Sentinel and reissued by the Chicago Tribune, headlined “’Healthy’ Doctor Dies Two Weeks After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; the CDC is investigating why. The article was factual. When it was originally posted in January, it noted that no link had been found between the gunshot and the death of the Miami doctor. (The page now has an April update that the medical examiner said he was not enough evidence to conclude if the vaccine played a role in the doctor’s death.)
Many news outlets covered the story, but the Tribune link gained the most traction on Facebook: It was viewed by nearly 54 million U.S. users between January and March, according to the company’s report.
Experts who study online platforms say these kinds of stories present challenges for social media companies, because while they don’t break platform rules banning the publication of false information about COVID and vaccines, they are often used by anti-immunization advocates to advance misleading narratives and fuel doubt about vaccines.
The Tribune The link was shared on the social network by several accounts that regularly raise doubts about the vaccination, according to Crowdtangle, a research tool owned by Facebook.
In March, NPR found that almost half of every day so far in 2021, a story about someone who died after receiving a vaccine was among the most popular vaccine-related articles on social media, the data showed. from the media intelligence firm NewsWhip. . The Tribune link on Florida doctor at the top of the list.
Editor’s Note: Facebook is one of the financial backers of NPR.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/21/1030038616/facebooks-most-viewed-article-in-early-2021-raised-doubt-about-covid-vaccine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]