



82 companies that represent around 18% listed as offering day 2 and day 8 testing risk being removed from the GOV.UK list if they advertise misleading prices

GOV.UK will be updated to reflect the actual cost of travel testing this week

57 companies to delete because they no longer exist or do not provide a relevant testing service

Regular spot checks will be introduced to ensure prices are correct and suppliers are legitimate More than 80 private travel test companies will receive a 2 warning warning and could be removed from GOV.UK for deceptive prices, the Health and Welfare Secretary announced today (Monday 23 August). As a result of a quick review of the price and service standards of the Day 2 and Day 8 test providers listed on GOV.UK, 82 providers representing approximately 18% listed were identified as having lower prices on GOV. .UK than those available on their website at the point of checkout. GOV.UK will be updated to reflect the actual cost of testing and companies will be notified this week that they will be removed if they re-advertise misleading prices. A total of 57 companies will be removed from the GOV.UK list today because they no longer exist or do not provide testing on days 2 and 8. As part of the ongoing review, regular spot checks will be introduced starting this week to ensure companies are complying with the rules to ensure posted prices are accurate, suppliers are legitimate, and that the companies did not change their names to return to the list. Health and Social Affairs Secretary Sajid Javid said It is absolutely unacceptable for a private testing company to take advantage of vacationers and today’s action is cracking down on this cowboy behavior. 57 companies will be removed from the GOV.UK list and another 82 will receive a 2 warning if they re-advertise misleading prices they are deactivated. We’re also introducing regular spot checks this week to make sure all private providers are playing by the rules and meeting our high standards of transparency. Companies will be removed from the GOV.UK list if they do not take action within 3 days of Strike 1 under the new 2 Strike Policy. The findings of the review will be shared with the Competition and Markets Authority to support their own review of the market and align recommendations and actions. The action will help ensure that consumers can trust the test providers listed on GOV.UK and that only the most trusted companies are available. Tests reserved for travel with unlisted companies can still be used for travel, provided those companies meet legal requirements. Since the start of the review, the department has analyzed and improved the processes for managing the private supplier list on GOV.UK, including introducing more stringent price controls. Guidelines will be published in the market in due course on price and service standards. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that British holidaymakers would benefit from cheaper travel test packages. As of August 13, the cost of NHS Test and Trace tests for international arrivals has been reduced from 88 to 68 for green or fully vaccinated orange-colored arrivals, and from 170 to 136 for 2 tests for orange-colored arrivals who are not fully vaccinated.

