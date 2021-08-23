Asian markets are increasing; Hang Seng looks set to bounce back from bear territory

SINGAPORE Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose on Monday as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rebounded after falling into a bear market last week.

On Monday afternoon in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.81%, after shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent rose nearly 3% as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing surged closely by 6%.

Heavy losses last week left the Hang Seng Index more than 20% below its mid-February high as regulatory uncertainty clouded the outlook for Chinese tech companies.

Mainland China stocks also rose, with the Shanghai composite up 1% while the Shenzhen component gained 1.434%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.82% while the Topix index jumped 1.9%.

South Korean Kospi gained 1.52%. LG Chem shares, however, fell about 10%. General Motors said on Friday it was expanding its Chevrolet Bolt EV recall after discovering manufacturing defects in some battery cells produced at LG’s manufacturing plants.