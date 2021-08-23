Business
Asian markets are increasing; Hang Seng looks set to bounce back from bear territory
SINGAPORE Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose on Monday as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rebounded after falling into a bear market last week.
On Monday afternoon in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.81%, after shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent rose nearly 3% as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing surged closely by 6%.
Heavy losses last week left the Hang Seng Index more than 20% below its mid-February high as regulatory uncertainty clouded the outlook for Chinese tech companies.
Mainland China stocks also rose, with the Shanghai composite up 1% while the Shenzhen component gained 1.434%.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.82% while the Topix index jumped 1.9%.
South Korean Kospi gained 1.52%. LG Chem shares, however, fell about 10%. General Motors said on Friday it was expanding its Chevrolet Bolt EV recall after discovering manufacturing defects in some battery cells produced at LG’s manufacturing plants.
In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.29%.
The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan rose 1.49%.
Monday’s gains for Asia-Pacific stocks came after losses last week. Concerns such as the potential slowdown by the US Federal Reserve as well as the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
Oil jumps almost 2%
Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of trading hours in Asia, with an international benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.73% to $ 66.31 per barrel. US crude futures were up 1.71% to $ 63.20 a barrel.
The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.313 after its recent rally below 93.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.87, stronger than the above 110 levels seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $ 0.716, after falling above $ 0.729 last week.
