PayPal allows UK users to buy and sell cryptocurrency | Pay Pal

PayPal is to allow UK users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency through the payment platform for the first time.

The company said it would allow customers to choose from four types of cryptocurrency bitcoin, rthereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash and that the service would be available through the PayPal app and its website.

A crypto tab will be added to the platform, displaying real-time currency prices as well as educational content to help answer common questions and learn more about cryptocurrencies, including potential risks, said PayPal.

The payments company said it hopes adoption of the currency will help improve its knowledge and understanding.

Cryptocurrencies remain controversial due to their lack of regulation and volatile value fluctuations, and some critics have expressed concerns about the anonymity offered to users in transactions, arguing that currencies are used by them. cybercriminals to hide their activities.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president and general manager of blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, said the company’s service could help bring the technology and how it works to more people, helping to better shape the role that currencies could play in the future.

The pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation in all aspects of our lives, including the digitization of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services, he said.

Our global reach, digital payments expertise and knowledge of consumers and businesses, combined with rigorous security and compliance controls, provide us with the unique opportunity and responsibility to help people in the UK to explore cryptocurrency.

We are committed to continuing to work closely with regulators in the UK and around the world, to offer our support and significantly contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of finance and commerce. global.

PayPal has confirmed that the service will begin rolling out this week and will be available to all eligible customers in the coming weeks.

The company has launched a similar service in the US, which allows users to make purchases at participating businesses using cryptocurrencies, a feature that has yet to be confirmed for release in the UK. .

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at financial firm AJ Bell, said he expected the service to be added in the UK soon.

Khalaf said there were signs that investors were moving beyond traditional forms of savings and plunging into the deep end by investing in crypto, and that the city regulator was concerned about the potential for harm to consumers posed. by price volatility.

An alarming statistic is that 14% of crypto buyers in the UK financed their purchases with debt, according to figures released by the FCA in June. While many undoubtedly use crypto as a harmless bit of fun with small amounts of money they can afford to lose, some consumers risk being sucked in and spat out by the crypto craze, a- he declared.

PayPal’s presence is positive as it is a large, publicly traded company that is already subject to regulatory oversight. But overall, the crypto craze remains a concern for consumer advocates and regulators.