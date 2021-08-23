Powerball adds Monday night drawing





(WSAZ) – Kentucky Powerball players now have the chance to start the week on a winning streak with another Monday night draw. The new Monday draw begins August 23, joining the Wednesday and Saturday draws at 10:59 p.m. ET. Kentucky Lottery players have enjoyed Powerball since Kentucky was one of the first states to sell the game in 1992, said Mary Harville, President and CEO of Kentucky Lottery. Since then, we’ve seen 18 Kentucky games jackpot winners, and countless more who have taken home up to $ 1 million in Powerballs second prize. The game has been a Wednesday and Saturday night for decades here in Kentucky, and I know players will appreciate the added chance to win now on Mondays, Harville said. Players can watch the new Monday night drawing live online at kylottery.com by clicking on Draw Games at the top of the page and then on Watch the Drawings. It is hoped that the addition of the Monday draw will result in larger and faster growing jackpots. The addition of a third draw should also increase the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. Adding a third draw will not change the odds of the Powerball game or set a cash prize. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26. Kentucky players can also purchase the Power Play add-on for an additional $ 1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

