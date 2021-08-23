This is called the Bond Taper and it makes the markets very anxiousExBulletin



toggle legend Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

You might want to familiarize yourself with this term because you hear it a lot: the connecting cone, or more widely known as the cone.

When markets were in free fall as the pandemic began to spread last year, the Federal Reserve knew it had to act swiftly and massively to avoid a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Among a series of measures taken by the Fed, one stood out: the central bank has committed to buying a massive amount of bonds and mortgage-backed securities each month.

It aimed to stabilize the markets and flood the economy with cheap credit. After all, bonds help determine all kinds of rates that are essential to Main Street, from what we pay on auto loans to mortgages.

Today, the economy is improving and the employment situation is improving, but the central bank currently continues to buy $ 120 billion worth of bonds and mortgage-backed securities each month.

But cheap credit can have serious consequences, such as soaring house prices, for example. Meanwhile, pent-up demand after the vaccine rolls out, along with supply chain shortages, have caused inflation to spike.

The Fed has already indicated that it will have to start gradually reducing some of its asset purchases, hence the type.

But doing it is not that simple, and it carries big risks for the markets, which fell last week due to uncertainties over the slowdown.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a virtual speech Friday at an online conference that typically takes place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Powell could use the speech to relay some of the Fed’s thinking. Or he could choose to wait a few more weeks, until the Fed meets for its policy meeting next month.

Here are some key questions about the cone.



toggle legend Win McNamee / Getty Images

Win McNamee / Getty Images

What’s at stake?

A lot. Tapering is sure to be a tricky dance, and Wall Street has been actively looking for clues as to what that will entail.

Policymakers know that Wall Street has grown used to the Fed’s monthly cash injections. The central bank must therefore proceed with caution.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, compares him to parents who gave candy to children. At some point, mom or dad has to take it off.

“Yes, there may be problems at the start,” El-Erian said. “There can be a tantrum. But the answer to that is not to keep giving your child candy all the time. The answer to that is to do the right thing and deal with the crisis.”

What can go wrong?

A lot.

After the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed was in a similar situation. It had provided aid to markets, including through debt purchases, and needed to start reducing support.

But then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered some of his thinking during testimony to Congress in 2013. Markets weren’t prepared for this, and it led to a big global sell-off. stocks and bonds.

Powell, who was on the Fed’s board of governors at the time, saw firsthand the impact of the communications snafu.

Today, as chairman of the Fed, he has been very thoughtful about how he communicates his policy and extremely cautious about what he says.

Engagement is also crucial, experts say.

El-Erian, for example, says the Fed must be resolved and recognize that, if you continue to use a tool after it is no longer effective, there is a real risk that it could harm. to the economy.

The Federal Reserve must provide clear guidance, experts say, while avoiding excessive divisions or splits that could erode market confidence in the central bank.



toggle legend Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

So what will the cone look like?

That is the $ 1 trillion question.

The markets know how tapering is supposed to work in principle. The Federal Reserve will have to start cutting back on asset purchases until it stops buying assets altogether.

But investors don’t yet know the key details, like when the Fed will start buying fewer bonds and securities, and how exactly it will cut back on buying.

There are several ways to do this. The Fed, for example, may first stop buying mortgage-backed debt given concerns about house prices.

So when can we expect advice from the Fed?

Maybe as early as this week.

Powell is due to give a speech Friday morning, although he has not said what he will be talking about.

The theme of this year’s conference, attended by central bankers from around the world, is “Macroeconomic Policy in an Unequal Economy”.

If Powell decides not to give details on the tapering, his next opportunity to do so would be in a few weeks, at the next Federal Reserve policy meeting on September 21-22.