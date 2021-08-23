This Applebee’s dessert was hailed in a popular song. Now the chain brings him back





Applebee discontinued the article when he reduced his menu during the pandemic. But after the song was released in June and started going viral, the channel decided to bring the shake back for a limited time starting Monday.

Casual food chains like Applebee’s have struggled in recent years as they face increased competition from fast casual brands like Panera and Chipotle, and the online delivery offered through Grubhub and DoorDash. The pandemic was the last blow. But Applebee’s is seeing its sales increase again. The second trimester was the best in years. A catchy song can help keep the momentum going.

Hayes’ song, which went viral on TikTok, mentions the milkshake in its lyrics: “We crave Applebee on a date night, I have this Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake.”

The song “created buzz and chatter and among the team members [and] among the guests, “Applebee’s president John Cywinski told CNN Business.” We have people singing and dancing to it in our restaurants, “he added.” We love to participate in the conversation.

When a restaurant chain is referenced in pop culture, it can be good for business. Darden Restaurants DRI Sales at Red Lobster increased over the weekend Beyonc released “Training,” a song that mentioned her food as a reward for sex. And after Taylor Swift mentioned Olive Garden in the song “no body, no crime” from her 2020 album “evermore,” Eugene Lee, CEO of parent company Olive Gardenthanked her. “When Taylor Swift drops our name in the song, our brand becomes very, very relevant,” Lee said during a call to an analyst in December. “It’s a 40-plus-year-old brand that is suddenly relevant to its audience.” Being trendy can also help recruit employees. “Recruiting team members in this environment is a challenge. And holding them back is a challenge, ”said Cywinski. “What we found was that the team members really enjoyed being a part of something bigger.” To ride the “Fancy Like” wave, Applebee had to act fast. “There’s a window of opportunity when you have a cultural phenomenon like ‘Fancy Like,’ Cywinski said. A song could go viral today and Gone tomorrow. “We had to make sure all the restaurants had the ingredients at short notice,” he said. Typically, Applebee’s likes to have around 12 months to launch an item. He should also make sure that the customers know that the item is back. To spread the word, the channel runs ads showing people dancing to the song. Applebee’s also implemented a menu insert featuring a photo of Hayes and his wife sharing an Oreo shake, relevant lyrics, and a QR code that allows diners to view TikTok videos featuring the song, among other things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/23/business/applebees-fancy-like/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos