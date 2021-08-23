Business
What the extended moratorium on student loans means to you
Over the past year and a half, we have seen a myriad of stimulus and relief packages designed to help Americans manage the economic consequences of the pandemic. This relief has taken the form of stimulus checks, an eviction moratorium, tax credits, P3 loans and student loan relief. Each of these initiatives has its own start and end dates, which increases the importance of tracking initiatives that can help you.
More recently, the Department of Education announced that the moratorium on interest and student loan payments has been extended from September 30.st 2021 to January 31st 2022. The announcement means millions of borrowers still have several months without having to make payments or earn interest on these loans. A recent poll indicated that two-thirds (67%) of borrowers who responded to a survey this spring said it would be difficult for them to pay if they resumed the following month.
The US Secretary of Education called it the final overtime to alert borrowers to prepare for the end of this moratorium. Borrowers are strongly encouraged to start contacting their lenders to determine what their payments will be after the moratorium ends. An interest-free and payment-free period is a financial opportunity for the borrower. Here are some ideas on what to do to get yourself in the best position before your relief period ends.
Investigate your debts
Is your student loan debt at a lower interest rate than your car loan or credit cards? If you are unsure, it is a good idea to take a debt inventory showing how much you owe, the interest rate, and the minimum payment. Since many of them have not had to pay off their student loans for over a year, now is the time to determine what that obligation will be. Second, understanding all of your debt can help you be strategic in paying off your debt.
Review your budget
Since student loan payments haven’t been on many budgets for a year and a half, there’s a good chance those dollars will go for other purposes. To avoid a difficult readjustment in February, start looking at your budget with the addition of your student loan payments and start collecting those dollars now.
Create an emergency fund
One of the best ways to avoid debt is to have cash in case of an emergency. If you don’t have $ 1,000 set aside for emergencies, increasing your savings would be a great way to use up some of your loan payments. Think of an emergency fund as a bodyguard for your financial journey. A fully funded emergency fund is 3-6 months of spending, but you can explore these other loan repayment strategies first before you exceed the $ 1,000 in savings.
Focus on high interest rate debt
If your student loans are on a moratorium and are normally at the lower end of the interest rate scale relative to your other debt, this is your opportunity to take the funds you spend normally pay off your student loan debt and aggressively pay off the high interest rate debt. . By paying off high-interest debt now, you set yourself up to pay less interest overall and speed up your debt repayment plan. To see the difference in focusing on high interest debt, check out our DebtBlaster calculator.
What if my student loan is normally my highest interest rate debt?
If your student loan interest is the highest interest rate, make payments on your student loan. If you only make normal payments, the loan will be repaid sooner, as all of your payment will go to principal rather than principal and interest, as no interest is accruing on your student loans at this time.
What about the cancellation of the student loan?
One question we received through our coaching service is whether you should delay paying off your student loans in full in anticipation of your student loan cancellation. While there have been several recommendations for changes to student loans, in general, prospect of student loan cancellation at the time of this position Seems to be in its early stages, so even if you hope so, you may still want to prepare for the return of payments in 2022. Better safe than sorry!
