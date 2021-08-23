Detroit has strong pandemic recovery, UM economic forecasters say





Detroit is seeing a strong rebound from the economic slowdown induced by the pandemic last year, according to a University of Michigan economic forecast released on Monday that shows unemployment is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. The city’s unemployment rate reached over 38% in May 2020 when state officials ordered the shutdown of most non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the early months of the pandemic. The unemployment rate averaged 22% last year. It has fallen dramatically, according to economists. Detroit’s unemployment rate was 9.9% in the first six months of 2021 and 8.5% in June. They predicted it will drop to 6.9% by 2026. The city commissioned the economic review from UM. In a press release issued Monday by Mayor Mike Duggan’s office, officials noted that major development projects, including the expansion of the Stellantis plant on Mack Avenue, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project and the new Amazon fulfillment center, are contributing to the recovery. About 3,000 Detroit residents have been hired to work on Mack Avenue and other nearby Stellantis facilities, said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Duggan Group’s director of Jobs, Economics and Detroit at Work. . “The mayor has a clear strategy, which is to attract the major employers who will put the Detroiters to work and this study reflects some of our initial success in those efforts,” Sherard-Freeman said of Duggan, who is running for a job. third term as mayor in November. . Economists predicted continued good news for jobs in Detroit, predicting that employment in blue-collar industries would rise nearly 25% above pre-pandemic levels by 2026. But they recognized a tough challenge for wages in the economic recovery. The city must increase the ability of working city residents to earn enough to support their families, Duggan’s office said in the statement. [email protected]

