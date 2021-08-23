Fed chief Powell’s record is ‘mixed’, think tank says





FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S. December 1, 2020. Al Drago / Pool via REUTERS (Reuters) – A very critical think tank of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells’ banking regulatory record on Monday released a scathing and complementary assessment of his four-year tenure, highlighting the competing considerations as US President Joe Biden ponders whether to rename him. Better Markets’ 23,000-word report, released ahead of the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, now held virtually, highlights Powell’s very poor record on banking regulation and his inexplicably slow response to associated risks. to the climate. He also praises his exemplary handling of former President Donald Trump’s attacks on US central bank independence, and takes note of his swift and aggressive action to shield the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the benefits. of the new direction of the federal government led by Powell. on the revival of the labor market. Title If Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell Is Re-elected, He Never Answers His Own Question. Dennis Kelleher, who runs what The New York Times once called Occupy Wall Streets’ costumed cousin, says it’s on purpose. Kelleher, who was a member of the transition team to then-President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, said the goal was to promote a very strong, substantial, comprehensive and thorough process. . Biden will have to make a decision one way or the other in the coming months, as Powell’s term ends in February. Progressive voices calling on Biden to replace Powell generally focus on what they see as an unwarranted easing of banking regulation under Fed chiefs watch, a view Kelleher shares, and what they see as a less than proactive approach to climate change compared to other global central banks. But they also blame the Fed for exacerbating wealth inequalities by increasing the value of assets like stocks. On this point, the Kelleher report is significantly less critical, noting that the Powell-led Fed pledges not to tighten monetary policy until the economy hits maximum employment long-term should help fill the wealth gap. With no clear timeline from Team Biden for an announcement for the Fed’s top post, Powells supporters and critics began to fill the void and make their preferences public. Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana last week became the first member of the panel that will consider the nomination to seek the re-appointment of Powells. Report by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Simao

